Search

Advanced search

Belsize councillor Luisa Porritt ‘seriously considering’ Lib Dem mayoral candidate bid

PUBLISHED: 09:20 04 August 2020 | UPDATED: 09:24 04 August 2020

Luisa Porritt. Picture: Harry Taylor

Luisa Porritt. Picture: Harry Taylor

Archant

Belsize councillor and former London MEP Luisa Porritt has told the Ham&High she is “seriously considering” standing to be the Liberal Democrat candidate for the London mayoralty.

Cllr Porritt, 33, is seen as a rising star within the party and quickly became deputy leader of the Lib Dem group in the European Parliament after her election in 2018. She was often a spokesperson for the party as it hoped to secure a second referendum on Brexit towards the end of 2019.

She was elected to Camden Council for the Belsize ward at the local elections in 2018, where her party recovered from the nadir of having just one councillor.

She confirmed she was “seriously considering” standing to be the mayoral candidate but declined to make any further comment.

Previous Lib Dem mayoral candidate Siobhan Benita stood down last week, citing the cost of running for the role unpaid. She became the second candidate to withdraw during this election, after independent Rory Stewart pulled out in May.

You may also want to watch:

The election was due to take place in May this year, but was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In the latest polls, conducted five months ago in March, the Lib Dems were fifth with 4& of the vote. Incumbent Sadiq Khan had a 24-point lead over Conservative Shaun Bailey.

Locally, Cllr Porritt has campaigned for Abacus Belsize Primary School to move into the old Hampstead police station in Rosslyn Hill, and for the release of West Hampstead mum Nazanin Zaghari-Radcliffe from prison in Iran. She raised Nazanin’s case several times as an MEP.

The Ham&High visited her in Strasbourg in December, as Britain’s time in the European Union was coming to a close.

Ahead of Brexit, she said: “Its inevitable the UK will pivot back to the EU at some stage in the future.

“It’s difficult to say when that will be, but we don’t have to lose everything overnight.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Innocent father accused of Satanic child abuse slams harassment laws

Actor Ricky Dearman was falsely accused of child abuse

Mum ‘who tortured kids’ to invent Hampstead Satanic abuse fantasy loses appeal

Ella Draper saw her appeal thrown out by the High Court

Hampstead school at centre of false satanic cult allegation welcomes judge’s ruling

A Hampstead school has welcomed a High Court judges ruling that false accusations of a satanic abuse cult were 'entirely baseless'

Timeline: How ‘fantasy’ Hampstead satanic abuse cult allegations came to be online

How Hampstead satanic abuse cult allegations came to be online and viewed by four million people worldwide

Maida Vale mother ‘losing sleep’ over TfL plans to end free bus travel for children

The bus fee changes are part of TfL's bailout deal from the government. Picture: Richmond Council

Most Read

Innocent father accused of Satanic child abuse slams harassment laws

Actor Ricky Dearman was falsely accused of child abuse

Mum ‘who tortured kids’ to invent Hampstead Satanic abuse fantasy loses appeal

Ella Draper saw her appeal thrown out by the High Court

Hampstead school at centre of false satanic cult allegation welcomes judge’s ruling

A Hampstead school has welcomed a High Court judges ruling that false accusations of a satanic abuse cult were 'entirely baseless'

Timeline: How ‘fantasy’ Hampstead satanic abuse cult allegations came to be online

How Hampstead satanic abuse cult allegations came to be online and viewed by four million people worldwide

Maida Vale mother ‘losing sleep’ over TfL plans to end free bus travel for children

The bus fee changes are part of TfL's bailout deal from the government. Picture: Richmond Council

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Belsize councillor Luisa Porritt ‘seriously considering’ Lib Dem mayoral candidate bid

Luisa Porritt. Picture: Harry Taylor

Murtagh spell inspires Surrey collapse, gives Middlesex control

Middlesex's Tim Murtagh (right) celebrates taking the wicket of Surrey's Ryan Patel

Danny Rose keen to play for Tottenham Hotspur again

Newcastle United's Emil Krafth (left) and Tottenham Hotspur's Danny Rose battle for the ball

Europa League spot ‘was a must’ says Arsenal’s Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta celebrates their victory with the FA Cup trophy after the Heads Up FA Cup final match at Wembley Stadium, London.

Arsenal’s Williamson joins FA’s diversity panel

Brazil's Oliveira Debora and England's Leah Williamson (right) during the International Friendly match at the Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough. Picture: Owen Humphreys/PA