Keir Starmer: Holborn and St Pancras MP ‘out of isolation’ after child’s coronavirus test comes back negative

PUBLISHED: 12:04 16 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:04 16 September 2020

Sir Keir Starmer during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons. Photograph: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor.

PA Media

Sir Keir Starmer is no longer self-isolating after a coronavirus test for one of his children came back negative today.

The Labour Party leader and Holborn and St Pancras MP confirmed the news on Twitter on Wednesday morning.

Sir Keir said he is “pleased and relieved” that the test result was negative. He said: “I’m very pleased and relieved that the test result for one of my children came back negative this morning.

“Thank you to the NHS hospital where my wife works for ensuring that their staff and family members have quick access to a test.”

He also raised concerns about how difficult it was for “thousands of families” who are struggling to get coronavirus tests, adding: “They deserve answers and for this problem to be fixed.”

Sir Keir will not appear at Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday lunchtime, with his deputy Angela Rayner taking his place as planned.

