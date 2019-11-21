Johnny Luk: Tory candidate for Hampstead and Kilburn mugged on the campaign trail

Conservative Party candidate Johnny Luk (first left) with activists after he was robbed of his phone on Tuesday night in Belsize Park. Picture: David Douglas Archant

The Conservative candidate for Hampstead and Kilburn Johnny Luk was robbed by three youths on bikes on Tuesday night as he prepared for a night of campaigning.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 29-year-old had left Belsize Park Tube station at 6.45pm and began to walk down Haverstock Hill. While crossing the road and messaging a colleague on his phone, he felt a blow to his back as one of the people on bikes hit him. His iPhone 10R, which also had several cards in the case was stolen from him.

He said: "I was trying to get to the Washington Pub, we had a dozen activists who were leafleting with us.

"It happened quite quickly. I felt something was coming up on my left side. Something hit me and my instinct was that there had been an accident. But then he grabbed my phone, yanking my headphones off and sprinted off on the bike."

Mr Luk said the three thugs cycled towards Swiss Cottage.

Onlookers offered help, and told him that there had been a group on bikes watching people leave Belsize Park tube station.

You may also want to watch:

"I chased them a little bit which was quite irrational, but they got away," said Mr Luk. "I then realised my back was hurting from where they had hit me."

He said he was heartened by the reaction of people who saw the incident, and went on to meet campaigners in England's Lane.

"People were really kind," he said. "I tried to crack a smile as they were waiting for me and waiting for me to give them a pep talk. I only told them I'd been mugged afterwards."

Local association chair, Kirsty Roberts, recommended he report it to police and he eventually made his way back to the party's office in Heath Hurst Road.

Speaking the following day to the Ham&High, he said campaigning goes on and the incident shows why young people need more support.

He said: "I'm angry, but I don't blame them for it. I don't think any of them are bad people. They have their own challenges and reasons for that situation. They probably didn't enjoy what they are doing and we need to get kids motivated and keep them safe.

"We need more police officers and powers for the justice system but we need to be investing in youth centres and providing them with more opportunities."

The Metropolitan Police confirmed the robbery had been reported and there has been no arrests.