Search

Advanced search

Jo Swinson visits Total Boxer gym in Crouch End

PUBLISHED: 21:41 13 November 2019 | UPDATED: 21:41 13 November 2019

Shaun Connolly, PA

Liberal Democrats leader Jo Swinson in the boxing ring at Total Boxer, a specialised boxing gym which offers training to young people as a means of keeping them away from violence, in Crouch End, London, during General Election campaigning. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday November 13,2019. See PA story POLITICS Election. Photo credit should read: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Liberal Democrats leader Jo Swinson in the boxing ring at Total Boxer, a specialised boxing gym which offers training to young people as a means of keeping them away from violence, in Crouch End, London, during General Election campaigning. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday November 13,2019. See PA story POLITICS Election. Photo credit should read: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson visited Total Boxer in Crouch End today to highlight her pledge to put £500 million a year into combating knife crime.

At the boxing gym, that trains youngsters in order to deter them from gang culture, Ms Swinson was shown punching moves by an instructor in a boxing ring.

For the class, she sported a T-shirt with a spider on it and the words "Girly Swot".

Ms Swinson said the spider was a tribute to Supreme Court judge Lady Hale who wore a spider broach when she delivered a judgment that proroguing Parliament in September had been unlawful.

Ms Swinson said she was "reclaiming" the phrase "girly swot".

You may also want to watch:

She said: "I was looking for a T-shirt for the ring and I thought it would do the job."

Mr Johnson used the phrase to refer to ex-PM David Cameron.

During her visit Ms Swinson also insisted she is not losing control of party candidates after a standard bearer stood down in a key marginal.

The comments came after Tim Walker said he would not contest Labour-held Canterbury because he did not want to split the Remain vote.

Ms Swinson insisted the Lib Dems would field another candidate in the Kent seat.

Asked if she was losing control of Lib Dem candidates, Ms Swinson said: "No. Clearly as Liberal Democrats we are committed to stopping Brexit.

"We have a healthy debate within the party and some candidates have made their own decisions."

Most Read

Frank Dobson: Tributes paid to ‘wonderful socialist’ and former Holborn and St Pancras MP who has died aged 79

Frank Dobson addresses constituency party members in his farewell speech. Picture: Mark Hakansson.

Ally Pally: Alexandra Park and Palace trust launch consultation over bringing in parking charges

A general view of Alexandra Palace in Wood Green, North London. Picture: Yui Mok

Police say bomb not found in Kentish Town as ‘suspicious car’ investigated

A bomb disposal robot is deployed in Holmes Road, Kentish Town, after a suspicious car was found. The car has been deemed non-suspicious and stood down. Picture: Barrie Gordon/Twitter

Election battle gets underway as polling shows potential Lib Dem gains

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson (left) is greeted by the party's candidate for Finchley and Golders Green Luciana Berger as she arrives for a visit to a mental health enterprise in Golders Green. Picture: PA Images

Foreign exchange fraud: Camden FX boss Wayne Watkins jailed for stealing £90,000 of customers’ holiday money

Wayne Watkins. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Frank Dobson: Tributes paid to ‘wonderful socialist’ and former Holborn and St Pancras MP who has died aged 79

Frank Dobson addresses constituency party members in his farewell speech. Picture: Mark Hakansson.

Ally Pally: Alexandra Park and Palace trust launch consultation over bringing in parking charges

A general view of Alexandra Palace in Wood Green, North London. Picture: Yui Mok

Police say bomb not found in Kentish Town as ‘suspicious car’ investigated

A bomb disposal robot is deployed in Holmes Road, Kentish Town, after a suspicious car was found. The car has been deemed non-suspicious and stood down. Picture: Barrie Gordon/Twitter

Election battle gets underway as polling shows potential Lib Dem gains

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson (left) is greeted by the party's candidate for Finchley and Golders Green Luciana Berger as she arrives for a visit to a mental health enterprise in Golders Green. Picture: PA Images

Foreign exchange fraud: Camden FX boss Wayne Watkins jailed for stealing £90,000 of customers’ holiday money

Wayne Watkins. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Jo Swinson visits Total Boxer gym in Crouch End

Liberal Democrats leader Jo Swinson in the boxing ring at Total Boxer, a specialised boxing gym which offers training to young people as a means of keeping them away from violence, in Crouch End, London, during General Election campaigning. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday November 13,2019. See PA story POLITICS Election. Photo credit should read: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

New Hendon boss Allinson confident of revival as he targets new faces

Lee Allinson flanked by Charlie Merson and Eddie McLoughlin (pic DBeechPhotography)

Campaigners urge council to rethink its tree planting and management policies

A recently planted in Kentish Town Road which has since died. Picture: HARVEY FLINDER

Discover the history of Hendon FC in brand new book

Hendon supporters at Silver Jubilee Park (pic DBeechPhotography)

Arsenal’s Williamson is England matchwinner

Arsenal's Leah Williamson (left) was England's matchwinner in the Czech Republic (pic PA)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists