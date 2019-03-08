Jo Swinson visits Total Boxer gym in Crouch End

Liberal Democrats leader Jo Swinson in the boxing ring at Total Boxer, a specialised boxing gym which offers training to young people as a means of keeping them away from violence, in Crouch End, London, during General Election campaigning. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday November 13,2019. See PA story POLITICS Election. Photo credit should read: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson visited Total Boxer in Crouch End today to highlight her pledge to put £500 million a year into combating knife crime.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

At the boxing gym, that trains youngsters in order to deter them from gang culture, Ms Swinson was shown punching moves by an instructor in a boxing ring.

For the class, she sported a T-shirt with a spider on it and the words "Girly Swot".

Ms Swinson said the spider was a tribute to Supreme Court judge Lady Hale who wore a spider broach when she delivered a judgment that proroguing Parliament in September had been unlawful.

Ms Swinson said she was "reclaiming" the phrase "girly swot".

You may also want to watch:

She said: "I was looking for a T-shirt for the ring and I thought it would do the job."

Mr Johnson used the phrase to refer to ex-PM David Cameron.

During her visit Ms Swinson also insisted she is not losing control of party candidates after a standard bearer stood down in a key marginal.

The comments came after Tim Walker said he would not contest Labour-held Canterbury because he did not want to split the Remain vote.

Ms Swinson insisted the Lib Dems would field another candidate in the Kent seat.

Asked if she was losing control of Lib Dem candidates, Ms Swinson said: "No. Clearly as Liberal Democrats we are committed to stopping Brexit.

"We have a healthy debate within the party and some candidates have made their own decisions."