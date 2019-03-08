Search

Camden Council told to reinstate wrongly sacked senior manager and pay him £100k in lost wages and compensation

PUBLISHED: 16:30 20 September 2019

Camden Council's temporary town hall at the Crowndale Centre. Picture: Creative Commons/Philafrenzy

Camden Council has been forced to rehire its former street lighting and drainage manager and pay him £100,618 after a botched attempt at sacking him.

Jim Thornhill, who had worked at the council for 37 years, had an employment tribunal find in his favour on September 2.

Judge K Welch said Mr Thornhill should be paid £990.86 on an ongoing basis from September 3 until he is fully reinstated. His pension rights are to be reconfirmed.

Camden Council has since conducted a "thorough review of its processes and systems", a spokesperson said.

In a statement, they said: "This was a very serious matter and we have thoroughly considered and acted upon the judgment.

"While we have always prided ourselves on our practices and procedures we of course accept that in this case we got it wrong.

"We have therefore conducted a thorough review of our processes and systems, making changes to our procedures and putting in place new training for managers."

The council was not able to say when or whether Mr Thornhill would return to work.

