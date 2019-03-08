Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Free Nazanin: Jeremy Corbyn visits Richard Ratcliffe outside Iranian Embassy in show of support for Nazanin

PUBLISHED: 08:46 25 June 2019 | UPDATED: 08:57 25 June 2019

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn visits Richard Ratcliffe. Picture: @JeremyCorbyn

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn visits Richard Ratcliffe. Picture: @JeremyCorbyn

Archant

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn last night visited Richard Ratcliffe outside the Iranian Embassy in a show of support for Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe with a young Gabriella before Nazanin was arrested in April 2016. Picture: Free NazaninNazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe with a young Gabriella before Nazanin was arrested in April 2016. Picture: Free Nazanin

Monday also saw Nazanin's case raised in parliament again, while Iran's foreign ministry stood firm despite a visit from UK minister Dr Andrew Murrison and reiterated they consider her Iranian and will not release her early.

The West Hampstead couple have been both on hunger strike since Saturday June 15, and on Monday Mr Corbyn followed the lead of a huge number of MPs and visited Richard at his makeshift campsite in Knightsbridge.

Afterwards, the Islington North MP tweeted: "It was a pleasure and an honour to meet Richard Ratcliffe outside the Iranian embassy.

"I was moved by his strength, optimism and determination in the face of injustice, and his campaign for the freedom of his wife Nazanin."

The SNP's Ian Blackford visits Richard Ratcliffe. Picture: Linda GroveThe SNP's Ian Blackford visits Richard Ratcliffe. Picture: Linda Grove

On Monday, the Scottish National Party's leader in Westminster Ian Blackford also visited, before raising Nazanin's fate in

You may also want to watch:

Mr Blackford said: "I have just come from a meeting with Richard Ratcliffe, who has spent more than a week outside the Iranian embassy on hunger strike in protest against his wife Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe's wrongful imprisonment, where she is serving a five-year sentence for espionage.

"Surely enough is enough. Can I ask the Prime Minister to consider the plight of her citizens and to move to make representations in the time that she has left to assist the Ratcliffes in their campaign for freedom and justice?"

Richard Ratcliffe continues his hunger strike outside the Iranian embassy in London. Picture: Polly HancockRichard Ratcliffe continues his hunger strike outside the Iranian embassy in London. Picture: Polly Hancock

Mrs May replied: "She has faced unacceptable treatment during her three years in jail. Our position is very clear.

"She was on holiday. She was visiting her relations."

Over the weekend Nazanin was blocked from seeing daughter Gabriella, and also "intimidated" by interrogators.

Richard remains defiant outside the embassy - he will continue his strike as long as Nazanin does.

Related articles

Most Read

Crouch End stabbing: Teen found suffering from knife wound in Middle Lane

The scene of a stabbing in Middle Lane, Crouch End. Picture: Helen Clarke

‘Where are you really from?’ – Muswell Hill councillor racially abused on Northern line opens up about discrimination she faces daily

The two men were on a northbound northern line tube train from Camden Town at around 9.30pm on Friday June 21, and racially abused Cllr Julia Ogiehor. Picture: Julia Ogiehor

Golf club suspends two men after Muswell Hill councillor is racially abused on Northern line train

The two men were on a northbound northern line tube train from Camden Town at around 9.30pm on Friday June 21, and racially abused Cllr Julia Ogiehor. Picture: Julia Ogiehor

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe ‘interrogated’ and blocked from seeing Gabriella as joint hunger strike continues

Richard Ratcliffe continues his hunger strike outside the Iranian embassy in London. Picture: Polly Hancock

Bill for Camden Council’s mayor making reception soars to £11,000 as councillors from all parties criticise ‘excessive spending’

Mayor of Camden, Maryam Eslamdoust. Picture: Vanessa Berberian.

Most Read

Crouch End stabbing: Teen found suffering from knife wound in Middle Lane

The scene of a stabbing in Middle Lane, Crouch End. Picture: Helen Clarke

‘Where are you really from?’ – Muswell Hill councillor racially abused on Northern line opens up about discrimination she faces daily

The two men were on a northbound northern line tube train from Camden Town at around 9.30pm on Friday June 21, and racially abused Cllr Julia Ogiehor. Picture: Julia Ogiehor

Golf club suspends two men after Muswell Hill councillor is racially abused on Northern line train

The two men were on a northbound northern line tube train from Camden Town at around 9.30pm on Friday June 21, and racially abused Cllr Julia Ogiehor. Picture: Julia Ogiehor

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe ‘interrogated’ and blocked from seeing Gabriella as joint hunger strike continues

Richard Ratcliffe continues his hunger strike outside the Iranian embassy in London. Picture: Polly Hancock

Bill for Camden Council’s mayor making reception soars to £11,000 as councillors from all parties criticise ‘excessive spending’

Mayor of Camden, Maryam Eslamdoust. Picture: Vanessa Berberian.

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

London Skolars fall to defeat at Keighley

London Skolars head coach Jermaine Coleman (pic Ben Challis)

Spurs trio enjoy cup success while Wanyama’s Kenya get off to a bad start in AFCON

Borussia Dortmund's Marco Reus (left) and Tottenham Hotspur's Serge Aurier battle for the ball earlier this season (Pic: Adam Davy/PA)

Arsenal’s Nelson spot-on for England under-21s

England's Reiss Nelson scores his side's first goal of the game against Croatia (pic Nick Potts/PA)

World Cup debut for Arsenal’s Williamson

England goalkeeper Karen Bardsley (left), Leah Williamson and Carly Telford (right) celebrate after their World Cup win over Cameroon (pic Richard Sellers/PA)

Police to question man after Muswell Hill councillor is racially abused on Northern line train

The two men were on a northbound northern line tube train from Camden Town at around 9.30pm on Friday June 21, and racially abused Cllr Julia Ogiehor. Picture: Julia Ogiehor
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists