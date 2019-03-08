Free Nazanin: Jeremy Corbyn visits Richard Ratcliffe outside Iranian Embassy in show of support for Nazanin

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn visits Richard Ratcliffe. Picture: @JeremyCorbyn Archant

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn last night visited Richard Ratcliffe outside the Iranian Embassy in a show of support for Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe with a young Gabriella before Nazanin was arrested in April 2016. Picture: Free Nazanin Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe with a young Gabriella before Nazanin was arrested in April 2016. Picture: Free Nazanin

Monday also saw Nazanin's case raised in parliament again, while Iran's foreign ministry stood firm despite a visit from UK minister Dr Andrew Murrison and reiterated they consider her Iranian and will not release her early.

The West Hampstead couple have been both on hunger strike since Saturday June 15, and on Monday Mr Corbyn followed the lead of a huge number of MPs and visited Richard at his makeshift campsite in Knightsbridge.

Afterwards, the Islington North MP tweeted: "It was a pleasure and an honour to meet Richard Ratcliffe outside the Iranian embassy.

"I was moved by his strength, optimism and determination in the face of injustice, and his campaign for the freedom of his wife Nazanin."

The SNP's Ian Blackford visits Richard Ratcliffe. Picture: Linda Grove The SNP's Ian Blackford visits Richard Ratcliffe. Picture: Linda Grove

On Monday, the Scottish National Party's leader in Westminster Ian Blackford also visited, before raising Nazanin's fate in

You may also want to watch:

Mr Blackford said: "I have just come from a meeting with Richard Ratcliffe, who has spent more than a week outside the Iranian embassy on hunger strike in protest against his wife Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe's wrongful imprisonment, where she is serving a five-year sentence for espionage.

"Surely enough is enough. Can I ask the Prime Minister to consider the plight of her citizens and to move to make representations in the time that she has left to assist the Ratcliffes in their campaign for freedom and justice?"

Richard Ratcliffe continues his hunger strike outside the Iranian embassy in London. Picture: Polly Hancock Richard Ratcliffe continues his hunger strike outside the Iranian embassy in London. Picture: Polly Hancock

Mrs May replied: "She has faced unacceptable treatment during her three years in jail. Our position is very clear.

"She was on holiday. She was visiting her relations."

Over the weekend Nazanin was blocked from seeing daughter Gabriella, and also "intimidated" by interrogators.

Richard remains defiant outside the embassy - he will continue his strike as long as Nazanin does.