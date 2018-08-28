Jenny Rowlands appointed new chief executive of Camden Council

Jenny Rowlands, the new chief executive of Camden Council. Picture: Camden Council Archant

Camden Council has appointed a new chief executive, after a three month process.

Jenny Rowlands, who is Camden’s executive director for supporting communities, will take over from Mike Cooke in March. He announced he was standing down last October after seven years leading the borough, and 14 years in total at the council.

Ms Rowlands has been in her post since August 2016.

Interviews were at the end of last year, with several current executive directors thought to be vying for the post. Full council is expected to back the appointment at its meeting on January 21.

Camden leader Georgia Gould announced the decision in an email to councillors earlier today. In it she praised Ms Rowlands’ “extensive experience of leading and inspiring staff, of transforming services and involving communities in our work.”

Martin Pratt will be recommended for appointment as deputy chief executive. He is currently executive director for supporting people.