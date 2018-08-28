Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Jenny Rowlands appointed new chief executive of Camden Council

PUBLISHED: 14:10 08 January 2019 | UPDATED: 14:11 08 January 2019

Jenny Rowlands, the new chief executive of Camden Council. Picture: Camden Council

Jenny Rowlands, the new chief executive of Camden Council. Picture: Camden Council

Archant

Camden Council has appointed a new chief executive, after a three month process.

Jenny Rowlands, who is Camden’s executive director for supporting communities, will take over from Mike Cooke in March. He announced he was standing down last October after seven years leading the borough, and 14 years in total at the council.

Ms Rowlands has been in her post since August 2016.

Interviews were at the end of last year, with several current executive directors thought to be vying for the post. Full council is expected to back the appointment at its meeting on January 21.

Camden leader Georgia Gould announced the decision in an email to councillors earlier today. In it she praised Ms Rowlands’ “extensive experience of leading and inspiring staff, of transforming services and involving communities in our work.”

Martin Pratt will be recommended for appointment as deputy chief executive. He is currently executive director for supporting people.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Maida Vale stabbings: Police appeal for help over 20 person fight

The junction between the Great Western Road and Harrow Road, where the fight took place on Wednesday night. Picture: Google Maps

‘What will you do to save this woman’s life?’: MP urges ‘decisive action’ as Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has food and phone calls cut

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe reunited with daughter Gabriella. Picture: Free Nazanin Campaign

‘It makes no sense’: French-language parking scam targeting Hampstead

Police warn Hampstead residents to watch out for a new parking meter scam. Picture: Sam Volpe

Tracey Wilson: Son leads tributes to ‘strong and inspirational’ Islington teacher who died after Hornsey collision

The heartbreaking final picture of Tracey Wilson and her grandson Cody, who she 'doted on', taken on Christmas Day. Picture: Courtney Wilson

Perfect plaster: Five top tips for painting new plaster

Thinking about replastering? Here's everything you need to know about creating wonderful walls

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

‘He felt he could not get away’ - Norwich nightclub owner who took his own life hated being in the spotlight

Ibish Peri with his mum, Dawn. Photo: Rich Smee

Ambulances queued outside NNUH as hospital faced ‘unprecedented’ A&E demand

Fourteen ambulances were queued outside the NNUH on Sunday, with another two said to be waiting in the resuscitation bays. Photo: Submitted

The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

The breakfast at Olive's in Norwich city centre. Photo: The Fry Up Inspector

Delays possible as work starts on two major road schemes in Norwich

Rose Lane in Norwich. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Gazzaniga to get the nod in goal for Tottenham for semi-final

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga makes a save, tipping the ball onto the post from Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey during the League Cup quarter-final match (pic: Nick Potts/PA Images).

Qatar court former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger ahead of 2022 World Cup

Arsenal manager Arsène Wenger at the UEFA Europa League game between Arsenal v Atlético Madrid at the Emirates Stadium, Islington, London. Picture: DANNY LOO

Arsenal transfer target round-up: Latest on Denis Suarez, Yannick Carrasco, Diego Godin, Reece Oxford, Nicolo Barella and Franck Kessie

Alexandre Lacazette of Arsenal heads Arsenal in front under pressure from Lucas Hernández and Diego Godín of Atlético Madrid in the UEFA Europa League game between Arsenal v Atlético Madrid at the Emirates Stadium, Islington, London. Picture: DANNY LOO

Selhurst Park trip for Pochettino’s men in FA Cup fourth round

Tottenham Hotspur's Juan Foyth (left) scores his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park (pic: John Walton/PA Images).

Music Preview: Venus Unwrapped, Kings Place, King’s Cross

Laura Mvula and Black Voices
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists