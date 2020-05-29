Search

Video: 11-year-old raises £1,000 for NHS with lockdown violin displays from Highgate balcony

PUBLISHED: 12:35 29 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:35 29 May 2020

Thomas Ormond, 11, playing the violin on his balcony. He says he'll continue raising money for the NHS throughout lockdown. Picture: Ormond family

Thomas Ormond, 11, playing the violin on his balcony. He says he'll continue raising money for the NHS throughout lockdown. Picture: Ormond family

Ormond family

An 11-year-old has raised more than £1,000 for the NHS by playing the violin every Saturday from his Highgate home.

Thomas Ormond, who lives off Highgate West Hill, is thanking the NHS and its staff working on the coronavirus frontline with weekly performances from his balcony, watched on by neighbours in their gardens and virtual attendees on Zoom including his friends and family.

The Year 6 pupil from The Hall School in Belsize Park told this newspaper: “I thought it would be a nice thing to do to raise money for the NHS.

“They’re doing really well through the Covid-19 crisis to help keep people safe.

“I feel very happy and proud to be doing this and saying thank you to the NHS.”

Thomas’ mother Kim said: “I feel very proud that he’s using his time and skills to do something good and to connect people.

“It’s very moving and very touching.”

To donate to Thomas’ fundraiser for NHS Charities Together click here.

