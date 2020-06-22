Search

Healthwatch Camden survey reveals mental health worries for families in lockdown

PUBLISHED: 16:05 22 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:05 22 June 2020

A man walks through Camden Market in north London, which has reopened as part of a wider easing of lockdown restrictions in England.Picture: PA / Aaron Chown

A man walks through Camden Market in north London, which has reopened as part of a wider easing of lockdown restrictions in England.Picture: PA / Aaron Chown

PA Wire/PA Images

Camden residents are concerned about where to find trustworthy Covid-19 information – and report that their mental health has been badly impacted by the coronavirus lockdown.

According to a survey conducted by watchdog Healthwatch Camden, many residents are experiencing mental health difficulties.

Asked about how they were feeling during lockdown, residents answered anonymously they were “depressed about after lockdown”, that the pandemic had “made me miserable and anxious” and that it had “exacerbated the anxiety and depression I already have”.

But Healthwatch Camden has also spoken with local peple about how they have been keeping positive.

Ravea Khatun, a mother of four who works at a primary school, said: “Just concentrating on doing the basics – eat, sleep, drink, wash – has made me realise that we rush around keeping busy and cause ourselves so much stress.”

Healthwatch Camden’s survey is available online here, or call 02073832402 to complete the survey over the phone.

