Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Haringey Council set to increase council tax by 2.99% in latest budget

PUBLISHED: 17:24 20 February 2019 | UPDATED: 17:24 20 February 2019

Cllr Pat Berryman at a Haringey cabinet meeting in 2018. Picture: David Winskill

Cllr Pat Berryman at a Haringey cabinet meeting in 2018. Picture: David Winskill

Archant

Haringey Council is set to raise council tax for the first time in nearly a decade.

Its core tax has been frozen since 2009, but in the face of increasing demands and cuts from government, the council’s cabinet voted to increase it by 2.99per cent.

The move will bring in an extra £3million a year for the council. It will be put before a full council meeting on Monday.

Earlier this month the council voted to take 6,000 of the borough’s low-income families out of paying council tax.

At its meeting last week, the cabinet backed paying all employees the London Living Wage, and rolling out free school meals to every primary school child.

The budget includes £1billion for housebuilding.

The budget is Haringey Council’s first since Cllr Joseph Ejiofor took over as leader after last year’s election. His finance chief Pat Berryman told the Ham&High it had been a “very large scale, complex” project.

Cllr Berryman took on the post last May, after four years on the backbenches.

“There’s a lot to learn, despite time scrutinising things like this in committees as a backbencher,” he said.

The Bounds Green councillor and former financial markets worker said the council had to be more “creative” in where to save money.

He said: “It’s a stressful position if you actually care about what happens to services. In a world where we have had eight years of austerity, the process is to find the way to reduce the budget because we’ve got less money.”

He said Haringey was also in a poorer position as it didn’t get the same business rates yield as Camden or Westminster, and the revenue support grant has also been cut.

“I am proud of what we have put into place from our manifesto,” he said. “The lifting of the Housing Revenue Cap, along with money from City Hall, has made our house building ambitions work. I’m really pleased we’ve been able to fulfil our pledge on the council tax reduction scheme as well, where 6,000 families on the lowest income will be better off.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Hampstead High Street’s Café Rouge to close within weeks

Café Rouge in Hampstead High Street. Picture: Google Maps

Highgate’s ‘gang of four’ member Bill Rodgers backs seven MPs quitting Labour to form The Independent Group

Lord Bill Rodgers at Lifeline's talk at Burgh House in 2013. Picture: Nigel Sutton

Eleven arrested as man dies in Euston hotel lobby after being stabbed

Euston Street. Picture: Google Maps

Four jailed for murdering Kentish Town teenager Lewis Blackman in Kensington

Lewis Blackman. Picture: Met Police

Village’s ‘safety fears’ amid rise in antisocial behaviour and graffiti

Graffiti around Belsize Village

Most Read

‘We are forgotten’ - cupcake and champagne café in Norwich to close

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘People are saying they won’t come back’- fears over car park impact sparks council response

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Heaven has another angel’ - Floral tributes to teenager killed in Norwich crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

This is when you can see the RAF Tornado flypast over Norfolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

School girl, 13, suffers concussion and whiplash after unprovoked attack as she got off bus

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Arsenal boss Emery tells Ozil to earn his place

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil in action during the training session at London Colney (pic Bradley Collyer/PA)

Injury to Adams postpones world title fight

Former Haringey Police amateur Nicola Adams (pic: John Walton/PA)

Highgate win battle of the Albions to reach cup final

Highgate Albion's first-team face the camera (pic: John Eager).

Morgan vows to play it his way after Cook backs England for World Cup

England's Eoin Morgan (pic: Anthony Devlin/PA)

Hills and Schillaci pleased with Spurs’ showing in Women’s FA Cup

Tottenham Hotspur Ladies' Bianca Baptiste with Manchester City Women ace Steph Houghton (pic: Wu's Photography).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists