Search

Advanced search

Haringey Council sorry for email telling resident to 'P off'

PUBLISHED: 09:00 17 October 2019

Wood Green Civic Centre. Picture: David Winskill

Wood Green Civic Centre. Picture: David Winskill

Archant

Haringey Council was forced to apologise when an employee accidentally forwarded an email telling a member of the public to "P off" to the man himself.

The council officer, who was acting head of the town hall's parking scheme's department, dealt with a query from Crouch End man Howard Kaye by sending him a message which said: "Tell him to P off. Get it logged and make him wait 10 days and we can help with the response."

It has only recently come to light, but was a response sent in January to a query about whether it would be possible to remove a parking bay that obstructed the views of cars coming down Crouch Hill towards Christchurch Road.

Howard told the Broadway this week: "I'm not a vexations person. I simply wrote to the council saying 'here's something I think is dangerous'. To cut a long story short, I then got this weird email."

Howard said the email, seen by this newspaper, "must have been supposed to be internal".

You may also want to watch:

He added: "I received a grovelling apology, saying 'this was a bit of a joke gone wrong'.

"More to the point, though, this shows you the way the council treat people. They had not looked at the issue at all.

"Really this illustrates how the council completely ignores local residents."

He said he had decided to share the email with this newspaper now "in the context of planned road closures to make Crouch End more 'liveable'" (see also Opinion, p13).

Zina Etheridge, the town hall's chief executive, apologised, saying she was "sorry we fell short on this occasion". She added: "This behaviour falls far below what we expect from our staff. The issue was addressed at the time. The team apologised to the resident immediately and offered to meet him to apologise further.

"A mistake made nine months ago does absolutely not reflect wider attitudes in the council at the time, or now."

In September, council leader Cllr Joseph Ejiofor confirmed there would be consultation following the conclusion of the Liveable Crouch End trial that began on October 7.

Most Read

Ferme Park Road: Two men in their 50s stabbed by group of attackers in Crouch End

Ferme Park Road. Picture: Google Maps

100 Avenue Road: Proposed altered CMP could see articulated lorries in Swiss Cottage Open Space after TfL veto cranes lifting over tube entrance

100 Avenue Road

TfL announces Saturday Northern line Night Tube closures in bid to tackle noise problems as RMT claims victory

Commuters pack on to a Tube train. Pictures: PA Images/Yui Mok

Hampstead Heath muggings: Police plan ‘covert operations’ as victims tell of trauma

Hampstead Heath. Picture: Ken Mears

In pictures: Schnauzerfest on Hampstead Heath – ‘They just kept coming!’

Schnauzerfest 2019. Picture: Shuta Okawara

Most Read

Ferme Park Road: Two men in their 50s stabbed by group of attackers in Crouch End

Ferme Park Road. Picture: Google Maps

100 Avenue Road: Proposed altered CMP could see articulated lorries in Swiss Cottage Open Space after TfL veto cranes lifting over tube entrance

100 Avenue Road

TfL announces Saturday Northern line Night Tube closures in bid to tackle noise problems as RMT claims victory

Commuters pack on to a Tube train. Pictures: PA Images/Yui Mok

Hampstead Heath muggings: Police plan ‘covert operations’ as victims tell of trauma

Hampstead Heath. Picture: Ken Mears

In pictures: Schnauzerfest on Hampstead Heath – ‘They just kept coming!’

Schnauzerfest 2019. Picture: Shuta Okawara

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Hampstead & Westminster’s women hit back in eight-goal thriller while men win again

Meg Byas celebrates her goal for Hampstead & Westminster against East Grinstead (pic Mark Clews)

Rugby: England switch Farrell, include Vunipolas for Australia

England's Owen Farrell gives instructions during the training session at Beppu City Jissoji Multipurpose Ground, Beppu, Japan.

Haringey Council sorry for email telling resident to ‘P off’

Wood Green Civic Centre. Picture: David Winskill

Three men in the same Camden family were infected with contaminated blood, the only survivor told inquiry: ‘We were used as test subjects’

Mark Stewart, infected with hepatitis C after being given contaminated Factor VIII blood products. Picture: Stewart family

Gray backs himself to turn Hendon’s season around

Hendon manager Jimmy Gray (pic DBeechPhotography)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists