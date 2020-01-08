Haringey shortlisted for Borough of Culture 2023

Haringey Council says the bid will reflect the history and culture of the borough. Picture: Haringey Council Archant

Haringey has been shortlisted to become the London Borough of Culture.

Seven boroughs are competing for the accolade in 2021 and 2023 - Haringey is bidding for 2023. All will attend City Hall this month to present their cases, with the successful bids announced in February 2020.

Boroughs can also win cultural impact awards, granting each up to £200,000 to deliver cultural projects in the local area.

Kaushika Amin, Haringey Council's cabinet member for corporate and civic services, said: "Haringey is a borough bursting with ambition and creativity, with a distinctive group of communities contributing to a vibrant and colourful culture that is unique even within our fantastically diverse capital city.

"We are bidding for London Borough of Culture to bring Haringey to a wider audience to share and enjoy our contributions to culture, and to demonstrate what makes Haringey such a remarkable quarter of our great capital city."

In November a statue celebrating anti-apartheid campaigner Oliver Tambo was unveiled at Albert Road Recreation Ground, and The London Borough of Culture bid will be developed in keeping with the area's heritage alongside community organisations.