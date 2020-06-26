Search

Advanced search

Opposition challenges Haringey Council’s delayed appointment of emergency planning chief at ‘crucial’ time

PUBLISHED: 17:45 26 June 2020 | UPDATED: 18:04 26 June 2020

Haringey Council. Picture: Ken Mears

Haringey Council. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

Haringey Council’s delay to replace its cabinet member responsible for emergency planning has left a “leadership vacuum at a crucial time”, warns the opposition.

Cllr Kaushika Amin was moved to lead the town hall’s children’s services following the sacking of Cllr Zena Brabazon, confirmed on June 8, over a controversial child services case.

Cllr Amin’s previous role as cabinet member for corporate and civic services, a portfolio which covers libraries, leisure centres and emergency planning, has remained vacant.

Haringey Labour says a replacement will be appointed by June 30.

READ MORE: Haringey children’s chief sacked over handling of damning High Court case – but she defends actions as ‘putting children first’

READ MORE: Haringey children’s services: Failings reflect ‘broader and deeper malaise’ in social work team, says High Court judge

Cllr Alessandra Rossetti, Haringey Liberal Democrats’ arts, culture and leisure spokesperson said: “The lack of political leadership at this key time shows what an afterthought Haringey’s libraries, leisure centres and cultural venues are for Labour.

You may also want to watch:

“Reopening these facilities safely will require careful planning and preparation to ensure all guidelines are clearly communicated and in place.

“We have already seen outdoor facilities which Government guidance says could be reopened and are open in neighbouring boroughs, remaining shut, due to a lack of preparation by the council.

“Without a cabinet member in place, there is no one empowered to make the decisions or who can be held publicly accountable for their performance.”

A Haringey Labour spokesperson said Cllr Amin’s replacement would be announced after “careful consideration” and that the reopening of public facilities would be made at the council’s discretion.

They said: “As a borough we’ve kept infection rates under control by exercising caution, bolstered by the sacrifices residents have made by staying home; this is not something we are willing to squander.

“It’s irresponsible for the opposition to complain about reopening public facilities when they are well aware of the danger Covid-19 presents to the residents of Haringey.

“Our dense population and high proportion of BAME residents means that we are at higher risk of coronavirus fatalities.

“We have already announced that this administration supports Cllr Hearn’s decision that it is not yet safe to reopen public sports courts and outdoor gyms.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Hampstead school at centre of false satanic cult allegation welcomes judge’s ruling

A Hampstead school has welcomed a High Court judges ruling that false accusations of a satanic abuse cult were 'entirely baseless'

Muswell Hill fish merchant blasts Haringey Council as new bus stop causes curbside chaos

Fish shop owner Walter Purkis said Haringey Council had put a bus stop outside his famously busy fish shop, then claimed it was his fault when bus passengers were unable to maintain a social distance from his queue.

Timeline: How ‘fantasy’ Hampstead satanic abuse cult allegations came to be online

How Hampstead satanic abuse cult allegations came to be online and viewed by four million people worldwide

Mum ‘who tortured kids’ to invent Hampstead Satanic abuse fantasy loses appeal

Ella Draper saw her appeal thrown out by the High Court

Protest over reopening of Hampstead Heath bathing ponds, but swimmers split over safety amid coronavirus pandemic

A group of pond swimmers protest the continued closure of the Heath's bathing ponds. Picture: Polly Hancock

Most Read

Hampstead school at centre of false satanic cult allegation welcomes judge’s ruling

A Hampstead school has welcomed a High Court judges ruling that false accusations of a satanic abuse cult were 'entirely baseless'

Muswell Hill fish merchant blasts Haringey Council as new bus stop causes curbside chaos

Fish shop owner Walter Purkis said Haringey Council had put a bus stop outside his famously busy fish shop, then claimed it was his fault when bus passengers were unable to maintain a social distance from his queue.

Timeline: How ‘fantasy’ Hampstead satanic abuse cult allegations came to be online

How Hampstead satanic abuse cult allegations came to be online and viewed by four million people worldwide

Mum ‘who tortured kids’ to invent Hampstead Satanic abuse fantasy loses appeal

Ella Draper saw her appeal thrown out by the High Court

Protest over reopening of Hampstead Heath bathing ponds, but swimmers split over safety amid coronavirus pandemic

A group of pond swimmers protest the continued closure of the Heath's bathing ponds. Picture: Polly Hancock

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Tottenham Women’s captain Schillaci retires

Karen Hills and Jenna Schillaci celebrate (pic wusphotography.com)

Arsenal’s Martinelli out for rest of season after knee surgery

Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli celebrates scoring against West Ham at London Stadium

Matchroom Boxing reveal Fight Camp line-up for August shows

Matchroom Boxing's Eddie Hearn during a press conference

Prostate Cancer UK celebrate return of football in new video

Prostate Cancer UK has released a new video to celebrate the return of football

Morgan made first female Honorary Life Vice-President of Middlesex

England's Beth Morgan (left) and Claire Taylor put runs on the board during the Final of the Women's ICC World Twenty20 at Lord's