Town Hall Rich List: Haringey Council highest in London for £100,000-plus staff

Haringey said its capital-leading figure includes headteachers as well as directly-employed council staff, unlike other local authorities. Picture: Simon Allin Archant

Haringey Council has defended the need to hire experienced staff after salary details of the highest-paid bosses were revealed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Neighbouring council Barnet had seven officials who received pay packets of more than £100,000. Picture: Simon Allin Neighbouring council Barnet had seven officials who received pay packets of more than £100,000. Picture: Simon Allin

The Town Hall Rich List – published on Wednesday (April 15) by campaign group the TaxPayers’ Alliance (TPA) – revealed 31 employees were paid more than £100,000 in 2018-19.

According to the TaxPayers’ Alliance, it was the highest number in London.

But Haringey Council pointed out the figure includes headteachers as well as directly-employed council staff – and teachers’ pay is not included in the data for many other local authorities.

The Rich List focuses on total remuneration – which includes loss of office payments and benefits such as pensions, as well as basic salaries.

According to the council, which was an early adopter of the London Living Wage for lower-paid staff, 18 officers are on a salary above £100,000.

A Haringey Council spokesperson said: “From building houses, running schools and caring for vulnerable people, to protecting the environment and supporting our economy, local authorities keep their boroughs running.

“At this time, as we adapt to a pandemic that has affected the world, the work councils do has never been clearer – and we need experienced people leading our teams.

You may also want to watch:

“Through restructures and reallocation of roles we have reduced senior pay significantly since 2017.

“We are working hard to make the council more efficient as we continue to deliver vital services for our residents, businesses and communities.”

Haringey’s neighbouring local authority Barnet had seven officials - down from 12 the previous year - who received pay packets of more than £100,000.

Among its highest-paid earners are chief executive John Hooton and deputy chief executive Cath Shaw, who both received more than £150,000.

The TPA has called on local authorities to freeze council tax and focus on frontline services as the country deals with the Covid-19 public health emergency.

John O’Connell, TaxPayers’ Alliance chief executive, said: “The country needs every council to cut out waste and prioritise key services without resorting to punishing tax hikes on their residents.

“These figures should shine a light on the town hall bosses who’ve got it right, but also allow taxpayers to hold to account those who aren’t delivering value for money at this critical time.”

Barnet Council has been approached for comment.

For the Town Hall Rich List visit www.taxpayersalliance.com/town_hall_rich_list_2020