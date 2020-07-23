Haringey Council commits to house homeless beyond Covid-19 pandemic

Haringey says it will find long-term housing for rough sleepers. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Homeless people in Haringey given shelter during the coronavirus pandemic will continue to receive support following the easing of lockdown.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn (second from left) visits Finsbury Park Travelodge with Haringey Council leader Cllr Joseph Ejiofor (furthest right). Picture: Haringey Labour Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn (second from left) visits Finsbury Park Travelodge with Haringey Council leader Cllr Joseph Ejiofor (furthest right). Picture: Haringey Labour

Haringey Council’s housing lead Cllr Emine Ibrahim said the council is committed to ensuring the rough sleepers it has homed will not be asked to return to the streets.

Along with several other London boroughs that have adopted the “in for good” principle – a pledge to end homelessness – Haringey says it will find long-term housing for rough sleepers with support and resources from the government.

Homeless people were given emergency accommodation by the council at the beginning of the Covid-19 outbreak, regardless of their local connection, immigration status, eligibility or priority need.

On June 24, the Government announced £105 million of funding to help homeless people secure tenancies in a bid to end rough sleeping.

It has also pledged £433 million to provide 6,000 homes for rough sleepers, with 3,300 of these becoming available in the next 12 months.

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, MP for Islington North, paid a visit to Haringey on July 15 to see how the council is helping rough sleepers.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Corbyn tweeted: “Pleasure to visit Finsbury Park Travelodge alongside (council leader) Cllr Ejiofor to see the fantastic work Haringey Council and staff there are doing.

“Haringey is supporting more than 500 homeless people and rough sleepers and has guaranteed all accommodated won’t be asked to return to streets.”

Cllr Emine Ibrahim (Lab, Noel Park), Haringey Council’s housing lead, said: “I am extremely proud of the work our staff have carried out during this difficult period.

“We are now moving to our next steps and I am absolutely dedicated to taking a fearless approach.

“We have to take this opportunity to tackle homelessness and rough sleeping.

“Haringey Council are committed to ensuring that all homeless people we have accommodated, including those with no recourse to public funds, will not be asked to return to streets.

“We are committed to continuing to support every homeless person we have helped during Covid-19.”

READ MORE: Haringey Council to seize empty homes in £6million bid to tackle housing crisis