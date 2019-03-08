Search

Haringey Council leader Joseph Ejiofor pulls out of race to be Vauxhall's next MP

PUBLISHED: 11:45 16 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:46 16 September 2019

Cllr Joseph Ejiofor, leader of Haringey Council. Picture: Polly Hancock

Cllr Joseph Ejiofor, leader of Haringey Council. Picture: Polly Hancock

Archant

Haringey council leader Joseph Ejiofor has pulled out of the race to become the next Labour Party candidate in Vauxhall.

In a statement, Cllr Ejiofor - who won the top job last year - said: "I am proud to be leader of Haringey Council, and I feel that many of the targets we set for ourselves have not yet been delivered - whether on housing, community wealth-building or social justice. I want to be here for that."

The council chief also emphasised the importance of a representative selection process, and said "other credible black candidates need to throw their hats in the ring".

He said: "Vauxhall [...] would have had Martha Osamor as its MP had Neil Kinnock not intervened 30 years ago. The Labour Party should have a national team of candidates that look like Britain, hence why many black activists think it should be appropriate for Labour to select a black candidate in Vauxhall."

Members are now believed to have written to the national party calling for an all-women's shortlist for the seat. It became vacant when current MP and divisive Brexit campaigner Kate Hoey announced she would stand down at the next election.

