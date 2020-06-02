Search

Advanced search

Haringey Council forecasts £70m coronavirus toll amid concerns over “deep recession”

PUBLISHED: 13:59 02 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:02 02 June 2020

Haringey Civic Centre, home of the council which is asking for government funding to deal with the economic impact of Covid-19. Picture: Polly Hancock

Haringey Civic Centre, home of the council which is asking for government funding to deal with the economic impact of Covid-19. Picture: Polly Hancock

Polly Hancock

Haringey Council is facing an estimated £70 million hit to its finances from the coronavirus crisis.

Haringey Council leader Joseph Ejiofor is calling on the government to reimburse the town hall for its coronavirus response. Picture: Polly HancockHaringey Council leader Joseph Ejiofor is calling on the government to reimburse the town hall for its coronavirus response. Picture: Polly Hancock

Council leader Joseph Ejiofor made a renewed call on Friday (May 29) asking the government to ensure it meets the costs faced by the local authority amid warnings of a “deep recession” following the pandemic.

Haringey has so far received more than £15 million of emergency grant funding from Whitehall.

But that leaves the council’s general fund £30 million worse off as it stands, in addition to a £16 million income collection deficit and an £8 million Housing Revenue Account loss.

In March, local government secretary Robert Jenrick told council leaders the government “stands ready to do whatever is necessary to support councils in their response to coronavirus”.

Haringey Council wants the government to fully reimburse local authorities for the costs they have incurred due to the pandemic.

Cllr Ejiofor said: “Experts are warning there will be a deep recession and even more challenging times in the future.

“This local authority, like all other councils, must balance our books and we need the assurance that national government will keep to it’s word and fund local government appropriately.

“Westminster were adamant that we have to protect our residents and stop the spread of this global virus.

“Local authorities were told that we should do what is necessary and that national government would reimburse us later.

“This was the right thing to do to protect all residents and the NHS, but we are aware that it is public money and we are spending it wisely.”

Cllr Ejiofor added: “Councils must focus on delivering services on the front line now – we can’t be looking over our shoulders worrying about how we pay for it tomorrow.”

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government said: “Haringey Council has received more than £15.46 million of this to deal with the pressures of coronavirus, while their core spending power rose by a combined total of almost £12.98 million this financial year even before additional emergency funding was announced.

“The Government will continue to work closely with councils as the pandemic progresses to develop an ongoing assessment of costs as they support their communities through this national emergency.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘Eton is closed - why aren’t we?’ Haringey parents protest schools return and say coronavirus risk is ‘too high’

Demonstrators called on the government to halt schools reopening as they believe people's lives are being put at risk to restart the economy. Picture: Polly Hancock.

Police urge Hampstead Heath visitors to take care after 8 robberies in a fortnight

Hampstead Heath in the spring of 2020. Picture: André Langlois

Police appeal after lone woman is allegedly racially abused on Hampstead Heath by four men

Police wish to speak with these two men, part of a group of four, over the reported incident. Picture: Met Police

Free Nazanin: Iranian authorities block Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s freedom bid and tell her to ‘call back next week’

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been released on a temporary furlough amid the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Free Nazanin

Highgate Society launches informal chatline to tackle Covid isolation

The Highgate Society chatline launched on May 25. Picture: NordWood Themes/Unsplash

Most Read

‘Eton is closed - why aren’t we?’ Haringey parents protest schools return and say coronavirus risk is ‘too high’

Demonstrators called on the government to halt schools reopening as they believe people's lives are being put at risk to restart the economy. Picture: Polly Hancock.

Police urge Hampstead Heath visitors to take care after 8 robberies in a fortnight

Hampstead Heath in the spring of 2020. Picture: André Langlois

Police appeal after lone woman is allegedly racially abused on Hampstead Heath by four men

Police wish to speak with these two men, part of a group of four, over the reported incident. Picture: Met Police

Free Nazanin: Iranian authorities block Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s freedom bid and tell her to ‘call back next week’

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been released on a temporary furlough amid the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Free Nazanin

Highgate Society launches informal chatline to tackle Covid isolation

The Highgate Society chatline launched on May 25. Picture: NordWood Themes/Unsplash

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Coronavirus: Rugby clubs ‘clear to start training’

Saracens players lift the trophy following victory in the Gallagher Premiership Final at Twickenham Stadium, London.

EIHA release five phase plan on return for ice hockey

Raiders captain Aaron Connolly crashes the net against Milton Keynes Lightning (Pic: John Scott)

‘Right to end season’ says Arsenal’s Quinn

Louise Quinn of Arsenal (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Coronavirus: Bookies reveal ‘brisk trade’ as British racing returns

Jockey Paul Mulrennan wears a face covering at Newcastle Racecourse at Newcastle Racecourse on Monday

Sporting figures aim to boost Prostate Cancer research

Sky Sports presenter Jeff Stelling
Drive 24