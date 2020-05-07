Search

Advanced search

‘Coronavirus cannot dilute democracy’: Haringey Council and opposition clash as AGM is moved to next May

PUBLISHED: 17:26 07 May 2020 | UPDATED: 17:39 07 May 2020

Efforts to agree a date for the AGM have broken down between Haringey Council leader Joseph Ejiofor and Haringey Liberal Democrats leader Liz Morris. Pictures: Polly Hancock

Efforts to agree a date for the AGM have broken down between Haringey Council leader Joseph Ejiofor and Haringey Liberal Democrats leader Liz Morris. Pictures: Polly Hancock

Archant

A row has erupted over Haringey Council’s postponement of its AGM to next May – a move slammed by the opposition who say “coronavirus isn’t an excuse to dilute democracy”.

The AGM - held once a year to set the town hall agenda and appoint a new mayor - was set for this month but has now been delayed until May 20 next year.

Haringey Liberal Democrats claim council leader Joseph Ejiofor has acted “unilaterally behind closed doors” by pushing the AGM back by 12 months, setting a “worrying precedent”.

Haringey Council says the decision abides by its constitution, which stipulates the leader and mayor can alter the date and time of the AGM, and new Covid-19 legislation which grants local authorities greater flexibility over how and when it sets meetings.

Liz Morris, Haringey Liberal Democrats leader, said: “The high-handed way the decision was made is not in keeping with the unity and co-operation this crisis demands.

“Coronavirus is not an excuse to dilute democracy.

“The leader of the council is making more significant decisions than ever before. He must remain accountable for them.

“That means whenever possible they should be taken in public with input from all councillors, not unilaterally behind closed doors.”

You may also want to watch:

Haringey Liberal Democrats say it has proposed a range of alternatives to next May, including earlier dates this year, a ballot of all councillors and a virtual AGM.

In an email exchange seen by the Ham&High between the leader of the council and the opposition, Cllr Ejiofor said a consensus decision had “simply not been possible”, adding: “Let us remember, governance is not being suspended in Haringey. We are not becoming Hungary.”

Haringey Liberal Democrats questioned whether the AGM decision was a response to “internal Labour politics rather than the Covid-19 crisis”.

A Labour councillor told this newspaper the situation was “tense”, saying: “This crisis seems to have presented him (Cllr Ejiofor) with the opportunity to usurp democracy and just say ‘no we’re not going to have the AGM until next year’.

“He’s not explored any halfway options and gone straight for the nuclear one.”

Another Labour councillor criticised the alleged lack of transparency and labelled the AGM decision a “power-hungry act”.

Local authorities in Camden and Brent have not yet decided their AGM date, with Barnet’s set for September.

Haringey Council said its own AGM date was taken “completely in line” with its constitution and government legislation.

A town hall spokesperson added: “We are currently working on a process to introduce virtual meetings.

“Our priority at this stage is continuing to deliver vital services and support to our residents during this challenging time.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Celebrity Art Auction

Steam Fair in Priory Park, Crouch End

‘Dangerous criminal’ jailed for seven years for taking gun to New Year’s party in Hampstead

Ruan Mota, 24, of Ladbroke Grove. Picture: Met Police

BBC-owned Maida Vale Studios given Grade-II listed status by Historic England

Violinist Nigel Kennedy rehearses with the BBC Concert Orchestra at Maida Vale Studios in 2008, ahead of a performance at the BBC Proms at the Royal Albert Hall. Picture: Zak Hussein/PA

BBC to remake Alan Bennett’s Talking Heads monologues

The cast of the 2020 Talking Heads

Coronavirus in West London: Maida Vale schoolchildren raise £12,000 for NHS

The team from Warrington Crescent celebrating their fundraising efforts. Picture: Saint Christina's

Most Read

Celebrity Art Auction

Steam Fair in Priory Park, Crouch End

‘Dangerous criminal’ jailed for seven years for taking gun to New Year’s party in Hampstead

Ruan Mota, 24, of Ladbroke Grove. Picture: Met Police

BBC-owned Maida Vale Studios given Grade-II listed status by Historic England

Violinist Nigel Kennedy rehearses with the BBC Concert Orchestra at Maida Vale Studios in 2008, ahead of a performance at the BBC Proms at the Royal Albert Hall. Picture: Zak Hussein/PA

BBC to remake Alan Bennett’s Talking Heads monologues

The cast of the 2020 Talking Heads

Coronavirus in West London: Maida Vale schoolchildren raise £12,000 for NHS

The team from Warrington Crescent celebrating their fundraising efforts. Picture: Saint Christina's

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Hampstead & Westminster’s League Finals heroics – a fan’s view

Hampstead & Westminster supporters celebrate (pic Mark Clews)

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, May 7

Wheelchair athlete Tanni Grey-Thompson displays her four track gold medals as she arrived at Heathrow Airport from the Paralympic Games in Sydney, Australia

Indoor rowers urged to take part in One Minute Challenge

Great Britain's Bradley Wiggins (right) in action during the Open Men's 2000m heats during the British Indoor Rowing Championships at Lee Valley Velopark

No League Finals leave Hampstead & Westminster looking back at the past

Hampstead & Westminster celebrate being crowned champions of England (pic Mark Clews)

Boxing: Joshua ‘could return in Middle East’ says Hearn

Anthony Joshua catches Andy Ruiz Jr during their IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO World Heavyweight Championship contest in Saudi Arabia
Drive 24