Hampstead Heath fight: Scrum of ‘100’ youngsters tackled by police near Parliament Hill Lido

The fracas involved a group of '100' young people on Hampstead Heath. Picture: Kenza Bryan Kenza Bryan

At least six people have been arrested after a fight broke out on Hampstead Heath this evening as tens of police officers broke up a ‘100-strong’ scrum of youngsters.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Around 30 Met officers tackled the fight. Picture: Kenza Bryan Around 30 Met officers tackled the fight. Picture: Kenza Bryan

Around 30 officers from the Met were sent to the Heath near Parliament Hill Lido where a large group of ‘12 to 16-year-olds’ were embroiled in a fight around 6.30pm.

The melee was described as “complete madness” by one eyewitness with a police helicopter hovering above the Heath. There are no reported injuries.

You may also want to watch:

Camden Police tweeted on Friday evening: “A S35 dispersal order is in place for Hampstead Heath & Parliament Hill. Please don’t attend these locations.

Not sure what this is about - but pretty big fight in the park involving hundreds of kids.



About 50+ police officers. Hampstead Heath Park. pic.twitter.com/qEBHv798Um — Mr Jonathan Jones (謝強尼) (@Jonny_J_) June 2, 2020

“We were called at 6.30pm to youths fighting in P’ment Hill. Officers attended and the majority of people dispersed.

“No reported injuries and 6 people have been arrested.”

Did you see what happened? Contact Michael on the newsdesk on 07805 403 545 or michael.boniface@archant.co.uk