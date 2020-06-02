Search

Hampstead Heath fight: Scrum of ‘100’ youngsters tackled by police near Parliament Hill Lido

PUBLISHED: 19:56 02 June 2020 | UPDATED: 20:39 02 June 2020

The fracas involved a group of '100' young people on Hampstead Heath. Picture: Kenza Bryan

The fracas involved a group of '100' young people on Hampstead Heath. Picture: Kenza Bryan

Kenza Bryan

At least six people have been arrested after a fight broke out on Hampstead Heath this evening as tens of police officers broke up a ‘100-strong’ scrum of youngsters.

Around 30 Met officers tackled the fight. Picture: Kenza BryanAround 30 Met officers tackled the fight. Picture: Kenza Bryan

Around 30 officers from the Met were sent to the Heath near Parliament Hill Lido where a large group of ‘12 to 16-year-olds’ were embroiled in a fight around 6.30pm.

The melee was described as “complete madness” by one eyewitness with a police helicopter hovering above the Heath. There are no reported injuries.

Camden Police tweeted on Friday evening: “A S35 dispersal order is in place for Hampstead Heath & Parliament Hill. Please don’t attend these locations.

“We were called at 6.30pm to youths fighting in P’ment Hill. Officers attended and the majority of people dispersed.

“No reported injuries and 6 people have been arrested.”

'Eton is closed - why aren't we?' Haringey parents protest schools return and say coronavirus risk is 'too high'

Demonstrators called on the government to halt schools reopening as they believe people's lives are being put at risk to restart the economy. Picture: Polly Hancock.

Police urge Hampstead Heath visitors to take care after 8 robberies in a fortnight

Hampstead Heath in the spring of 2020. Picture: André Langlois

Police appeal after lone woman is allegedly racially abused on Hampstead Heath by four men

Police wish to speak with these two men, part of a group of four, over the reported incident. Picture: Met Police

'He would be so happy': Toff's fish and chip shop reopens in Muswell Hill in memory of George Georgiou

At the fish and chip shop's reopening, George Georgiou's son Christopher (left), his wife Giga (centre) and his brother Costas hold up a photo of the Toff's owner which will be hung inside the restaurant in his memory. Picture: Polly Hancock

Free Nazanin: Iranian authorities block Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe's freedom bid and tell her to 'call back next week'

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been released on a temporary furlough amid the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Free Nazanin

