Hampstead Heath fight: Scrum of ‘100’ youngsters tackled by police near Parliament Hill Lido
PUBLISHED: 19:56 02 June 2020 | UPDATED: 20:39 02 June 2020
Kenza Bryan
At least six people have been arrested after a fight broke out on Hampstead Heath this evening as tens of police officers broke up a ‘100-strong’ scrum of youngsters.
Around 30 officers from the Met were sent to the Heath near Parliament Hill Lido where a large group of ‘12 to 16-year-olds’ were embroiled in a fight around 6.30pm.
The melee was described as “complete madness” by one eyewitness with a police helicopter hovering above the Heath. There are no reported injuries.
Camden Police tweeted on Friday evening: “A S35 dispersal order is in place for Hampstead Heath & Parliament Hill. Please don’t attend these locations.
“We were called at 6.30pm to youths fighting in P’ment Hill. Officers attended and the majority of people dispersed.
“No reported injuries and 6 people have been arrested.”
