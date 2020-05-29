Search

Advanced search

Sneaking into Hampstead Heath bathing ponds ‘a constant problem’ as Heath bosses urge visitors to be responsible

PUBLISHED: 15:55 29 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:57 29 May 2020

The view from Parliament Hill, where concerns of social distancing have been raised. Picture: Nigel Sutton

The view from Parliament Hill, where concerns of social distancing have been raised. Picture: Nigel Sutton

Nigel Sutton

Swimmers sneaking into the Hampstead Heath bathing ponds has become a “constant problem” according to Heath bosses – who have again warned people visiting over the weekend to respect social distancing rules.

The City of London Corporation (CoLC) which manages the Heath said that although most visitors observed the rules, the Heath and other green spaces it manages have seen “reports of some large group gatherings, and in once instance, a group of over 100 people socialising together”.

The CoLC is people continuing to try to use closed facilities – such as the Men’s, Ladies’ and Mixed Ponds - “puts unnecessary pressure upon staff who manage open spaces and emergency services”.

Oliver Sells QC, who chairs the CoLC’s open spaces committee, said: “We are keen for people to continue using and enjoying our open spaces, but we urge everyone to do this responsibly.”

After the Bank Holiday saw huge amounts of litter reported, the CoLC has also urged visitors to take rubbish home with them. The CoLC removed bins as its staff were unable to collect them, but is now in the process of “gradually putting the bins back”.

On Monday June 1, one local woman is planning on taking the Heath’s litter issue into her own hands.

Nikki Newman is holding a litter pick between 7 and 9am in a bid to encourage people to keep the Heath tidy.

She said her ‘Get a Grip’ campaign was designed to make sure the “lessons of lockdown” relating to nature’s impact on our mental health do not go to waste.

To take part, head to the Parliament Hill Cafe for 7am and bring your own gloves and hand sanitiser.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Wildcat on the loose: Police called after designer cat spotted

The Savannah cat looked

Young person stabbed in fight near Alexandra Palace

An air ambulance on the scene. Picture: Carmen Dalmau

Celebrity Art Auction

Steam Fair in Priory Park, Crouch End

‘This is a massive challenge’: Alexandra Palace faces £1m funding gap as it asks public to help plug lockdown shortfall

Chief executive Louise Stewart says it is

Video: Opera singer attracts Muswell Hill crowds with inspiring weekly serenades from kitchen window

Verónica Chacón performing out of her first-floor flat in Alexandra Park Road. Her parents in Geneva have tuned into live streams of the performances. Picture: Verónica Chacón

Most Read

Wildcat on the loose: Police called after designer cat spotted

The Savannah cat looked

Young person stabbed in fight near Alexandra Palace

An air ambulance on the scene. Picture: Carmen Dalmau

Celebrity Art Auction

Steam Fair in Priory Park, Crouch End

‘This is a massive challenge’: Alexandra Palace faces £1m funding gap as it asks public to help plug lockdown shortfall

Chief executive Louise Stewart says it is

Video: Opera singer attracts Muswell Hill crowds with inspiring weekly serenades from kitchen window

Verónica Chacón performing out of her first-floor flat in Alexandra Park Road. Her parents in Geneva have tuned into live streams of the performances. Picture: Verónica Chacón

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Boxing: GB wait for Olympic heavyweight gold goes on

Lawrence Okolie relaxes with team-mate Nicola Adams at the Rio Olympics (pic: David Davies/PA)

EFL sets June 8 date to consider proposals for ending season

The latest news from the local football scene (pic: John Walton/PA Images)

Coronavirus: T20 World Cup in Australia ‘very high risk’

Pakistan beat Sri Lanka in the final of the ICC World T20 Cup at Lord's in 2009

Looking back: Nobbs wonder goal earns Arsenal Women win at City

Jordan Nobbs takes a drink during a training session (pic Mike Egerton/PA)

Sneaking into Hampstead Heath bathing ponds ‘a constant problem’ as Heath bosses urge visitors to be responsible

The view from Parliament Hill, where concerns of social distancing have been raised. Picture: Nigel Sutton
Drive 24