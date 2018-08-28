Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Tulip Siddiq: Victory for MP on proxy voting in House of Commons after delaying son’s birth for Brexit vote

PUBLISHED: 13:37 29 January 2019 | UPDATED: 13:37 29 January 2019

Tulip Siddiq, MP for Hampstead and Kilburn, with her newborn son Raphael Mujib StJohn Percy at their home in West Hampstead. Picture: PA/Kirsty O'Connor

Tulip Siddiq, MP for Hampstead and Kilburn, with her newborn son Raphael Mujib StJohn Percy at their home in West Hampstead. Picture: PA/Kirsty O'Connor

PA Wire/PA Images

Proxy voting has been introduced for MPs who are on maternity leave after Hampstead and Kilburn MP Tulip Siddiq delayed giving birth to vote in the Brexit debate a fortnight ago.

The motion was heard by the House of Commons late last night, and approved after a debate that lasted around an hour. The scheme, which will apply to new parents and those who have had miscarriages, will be trialled for a year before being reviewed.

Tulip gave birth to her son, Raphael, on January 19 after delaying her planned caesarean due to a vote on the Brexit bill being held in Parliament on January 15.

The Royal Free Hospital, where she had Raphael and her daughter Azalea, said her pregnancy was “high-risk” and were keen to arrange a swift birth.

However Tulip, who won the seat in 2015, asked doctors if she could delay it due to the vote, and the no-confidence motion which was tabled by Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

At the time there was no proxy arrangement in place, and the pairing system which can be used to give time off to MPs was broken by Tory MP Brandon Lewis.

Tulip will be voting by proxy for the first time tonight, in the latest Brexit motion.

Tulip said: “As the first MP to cast a proxy vote, I am able to represent Hampstead and Kilburn residents in the crucial weeks ahead. This constitutional change may seem minor in light of the enormous issues facing the country, but voters have the right to expect that their MP will represent them – even at times of pregnancy or serious illness.

“This has been a successful cross-party campaign, but with a succession of critical Brexit votes planned over the coming weeks, it will be business as usual as I vote in favour of retaining our close relationship with Europe.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Rise in burglaries and muggings in Crouch End and Muswell Hill sees public meeting called

Middle Lane, Crouch End saw a string of Christmas holiday break-ins. Picture: Polly Hancock

Revealed: Who is owed money as Café Hampstead goes bust owing £346k

Café Hampstead, which remains open despite being liquidated. Picture: Polly Hancock

Trafficking survivor Beth: How I escaped – and how Camden charity Women+Health helped me recover

Beth outside Women+Health in Camden Town, the charity that helped her recover after she escaped trafficking. Picture: Beth

Domestic violence campaigner and mother of Jameela Jamil, Shireen, poses in anti-airbrushing campaign

Shireen Jamil, campaigner for victims of physical abuse, taking part in the anti-airbrushing campaign. Photo: Rob Greig

Perfect plaster: Five top tips for painting new plaster

Thinking about replastering? Here's everything you need to know about creating wonderful walls

Most Read

Rise in burglaries and muggings in Crouch End and Muswell Hill sees public meeting called

#includeImage($article, 225)

Revealed: Who is owed money as Café Hampstead goes bust owing £346k

#includeImage($article, 225)

Trafficking survivor Beth: How I escaped – and how Camden charity Women+Health helped me recover

#includeImage($article, 225)

Domestic violence campaigner and mother of Jameela Jamil, Shireen, poses in anti-airbrushing campaign

#includeImage($article, 225)

Perfect plaster: Five top tips for painting new plaster

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Nation encouraged to ‘Be Part Of It’ as The FA and London mark 500 days until start of Euro 2020

There are just 500 days until the start of Euro 2020, with Wembley Stadium hosting seven matches (pic: Kate Green for The FA)

Skolars push Broncos hard in pre-season friendly

The latest news from the local rugby league scene (pic: Mike Egerton/PA)

Emirates Stadium chosen as Rugby League World Cup host

Arsenal's Emirates Stadium will host a men's semi-final at the 2021 Rugby League World Cup (pic: Nick Potts/PA)

Tulip Siddiq: Victory for MP on proxy voting in House of Commons after delaying son’s birth for Brexit vote

Tulip Siddiq, MP for Hampstead and Kilburn, with her newborn son Raphael Mujib StJohn Percy at their home in West Hampstead. Picture: PA/Kirsty O'Connor

Sir Ian McKellen on Stage, Hampstead Theatre

Sir Ian McKellen on Stage picture: OLIVER ROSSER/FEAST CREATIVE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists