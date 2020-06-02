Search

Hampstead and Highgate primary schools begin to reopen following government guidance

PUBLISHED: 19:00 02 June 2020

Young pupil Jana Choraria returns to the Mulberry House School with headteacher Victoria Playford. Picture: Mulberry House

Young pupil Jana Choraria returns to the Mulberry House School with headteacher Victoria Playford. Picture: Mulberry House

Children at some primary schools in Hampstead and Highgate returned to the classroom on Tuesday for the first time since the coronavirus lockdown as safety measures begin to ease.

Camden Council left the decision on whether or not schools would reopen to the headteachers - and a number of local schools have decided they are able to open their doors as per the official government guidance.

Fitzjohn’s Primary in Fitzjohn’s Avenue opened to children in Reception, Year 1 and Year 6 on June 2, as did Brookfield Primary in Highgate.

Highgate Primary are reopening for the same year groups from Thursday, as are Fleet Primary.

New End Primary is opening for Year 6s on June 3, year 1s on June 8, and Reception from June 15.

Meanwhile St Michael’s Primary in Highgate is set to reopen as per the government guidance on June 8.

Gospel Oak Primary and Carlton Primary – are both also beginning the phased reopening on June 8.

Private schools such as Channing in Highgate and Mulberry House in West Hampstead have also reopened to select year groups, with the latter’s headteacher Victoria Playford telling this newspaper: “We had a very successful return to school. Temperature checks at the gate and hand sanitising have been working well.

“We have had some lovely comments from the parents, verbally, via email and on social media on the way that we have welcomed the children back and managed the situation. The children are being incredible and staying within their bubbles.”

In the west of Haringey, a coalition of ten primary schools are set to reopen on June 8 too, but on Monday June 1 a group of concerned parents held a protest outside of Haringey Civic Centre upset that schools were reopening.

‘Eton is closed - why aren’t we?’ Haringey parents protest schools return and say coronavirus risk is ‘too high’

Demonstrators called on the government to halt schools reopening as they believe people's lives are being put at risk to restart the economy. Picture: Polly Hancock.

Police appeal after lone woman is allegedly racially abused on Hampstead Heath by four men

Police wish to speak with these two men, part of a group of four, over the reported incident. Picture: Met Police

Police urge Hampstead Heath visitors to take care after 8 robberies in a fortnight

Hampstead Heath in the spring of 2020. Picture: André Langlois

Free Nazanin: Iranian authorities block Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s freedom bid and tell her to ‘call back next week’

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been released on a temporary furlough amid the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Free Nazanin

‘He would be so happy’: Toff’s fish and chip shop reopens in Muswell Hill in memory of George Georgiou

At the fish and chip shop's reopening, George Georgiou's son Christopher (left), his wife Giga (centre) and his brother Costas hold up a photo of the Toff's owner which will be hung inside the restaurant in his memory. Picture: Polly Hancock

