Hampstead and Highgate primary schools begin to reopen following government guidance

Young pupil Jana Choraria returns to the Mulberry House School with headteacher Victoria Playford. Picture: Mulberry House Archant

Children at some primary schools in Hampstead and Highgate returned to the classroom on Tuesday for the first time since the coronavirus lockdown as safety measures begin to ease.

Camden Council left the decision on whether or not schools would reopen to the headteachers - and a number of local schools have decided they are able to open their doors as per the official government guidance.

Fitzjohn’s Primary in Fitzjohn’s Avenue opened to children in Reception, Year 1 and Year 6 on June 2, as did Brookfield Primary in Highgate.

Highgate Primary are reopening for the same year groups from Thursday, as are Fleet Primary.

New End Primary is opening for Year 6s on June 3, year 1s on June 8, and Reception from June 15.

Meanwhile St Michael’s Primary in Highgate is set to reopen as per the government guidance on June 8.

Gospel Oak Primary and Carlton Primary – are both also beginning the phased reopening on June 8.

Private schools such as Channing in Highgate and Mulberry House in West Hampstead have also reopened to select year groups, with the latter’s headteacher Victoria Playford telling this newspaper: “We had a very successful return to school. Temperature checks at the gate and hand sanitising have been working well.

“We have had some lovely comments from the parents, verbally, via email and on social media on the way that we have welcomed the children back and managed the situation. The children are being incredible and staying within their bubbles.”

In the west of Haringey, a coalition of ten primary schools are set to reopen on June 8 too, but on Monday June 1 a group of concerned parents held a protest outside of Haringey Civic Centre upset that schools were reopening.