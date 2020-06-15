Search

Camden Council turns green in Grenfell Tower tribute on third anniversary of fire

PUBLISHED: 12:37 15 June 2020 | UPDATED: 13:07 15 June 2020

Camden Council's builiding in 5 Pancras Square lit green to mark the Grenfell Tower fire three years on. Picture: Camden Council

Camden Council

Camden Council turned green for Grenfell on Sunday night to mark the 72 lives lost in the tragic tower block fire on its third anniversary.

Camden lit up its Pancras Square building on June 14 in memory of the 24-storey Grenfell Tower blaze – worsened by the combustible cladding fitted – and the continued fight for justice of survivors and bereaved friends and families.

Cllr Meric Apak, cabinet member for housing, said: “Yesterday our Pancras Square building in Kings Cross turned green for Grenfell in tribute to the 72 people who tragically lost their lives three years ago.

“Our thoughts are with the survivors, those who lost loved ones and all who were affected by this disaster, you will never be forgotten.”

READ MORE: Black Lives Matter: Camden Council goes purple in solidarity with global protesters and leader warns of rising racist hate crime

A public inquiry into the fire, currently paused during the pandemic, still continues three years after the blaze.

The inquiry’s first stage report found “serious shortcomings” in the London Fire Brigade’s response and that Grenfell victims paid “a terrible price for a catastrophic failure of industry and government”

Related articles

Maida Vale stabbing: Boy, 13, in hospital with knife wound

An air ambulance landing at Paddington Recreation Ground, near to Oxford Road where a boy was found with a stab injury on June 14. Picture: Natasha Porter

Protest over reopening of Hampstead Heath bathing ponds, but swimmers split over safety amid coronavirus pandemic

A group of pond swimmers protest the continued closure of the Heath's bathing ponds. Picture: Polly Hancock

Free Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe: Gabriella turns 6 while her mum remains in limbo and Iran’s ‘games’ continue

Gabriella Ratcliffe blowing bubbles, while her mum Nazanin remains in Iran under house arrest. Picture: Free Nazanin

Maida Vale brawl: 7 jailed over brutal armed street fight in W9

The six adults sentenced for their part in a mass brawl in Maida Vale in January 2019. Picture: Met Police

Black Lives Matter: Principal of Central School of Speech and Drama resigns and admits racist comments after students and alumni slammed ‘overt racism’

Gavin henderson outside Royal Central School Speech and Drama

