Camden Council turns green in Grenfell Tower tribute on third anniversary of fire

Camden Council turned green for Grenfell on Sunday night to mark the 72 lives lost in the tragic tower block fire on its third anniversary.

Camden lit up its Pancras Square building on June 14 in memory of the 24-storey Grenfell Tower blaze – worsened by the combustible cladding fitted – and the continued fight for justice of survivors and bereaved friends and families.

Cllr Meric Apak, cabinet member for housing, said: “Yesterday our Pancras Square building in Kings Cross turned green for Grenfell in tribute to the 72 people who tragically lost their lives three years ago.

“Our thoughts are with the survivors, those who lost loved ones and all who were affected by this disaster, you will never be forgotten.”

A public inquiry into the fire, currently paused during the pandemic, still continues three years after the blaze.

The inquiry’s first stage report found “serious shortcomings” in the London Fire Brigade’s response and that Grenfell victims paid “a terrible price for a catastrophic failure of industry and government”

