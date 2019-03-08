Alastair Campbell: Former Labour spin doctor and Gospel Oak resident expelled from Labour Party over Lib Dem vote

Alastair Campbell at the last People's Vote March back in October. Photograph: Ollie Millington/Rmv/Zuma Press. Zuma Press/PA Images

Former Labour Party spin doctor and Gospel Oak local Alastair Campbell has been kicked out of Labour for voting for the Liberal Democrats in last week's European Parliament elections.

Mr Campbell, who has lived in the area for 25 years with his partner Fiona Millar and their children, said he had backed the Lib Dems over their campaigning for a second referendum on Brexit.

He has been a passionate advocate of a "People's Vote" since the EU referendum in 2016. He spoke to a Open Britain Hampstead meeting at Fleet Primary School in 2017.

In a series of tweets reacting to the news he said he was "sad and disappointed" to get an email expelling him.

He said: "I am and always will be Labour. I voted Lib Dem, without advance publicity, to try to persuade Labour to do right thing for country [and] party."

The 62-year-old said he is appealing the party's decision.