Gondar Reservoir: Planning inspector blocks developer's appeal to build retirement village in West Hampstead

Members of the Gondar & Agamamnon Residents Association oppose development of the reservoir on Gondar Gardens, from left David Yass, Clare Durwood, Peter Sprinz, Hugh & Christine McCormick and Abigail Poulard. Archant

Worms, bats, and a lack of funding for affordable housing have scuppered a developer's plans to build a retirement village on the Gondar Reservoir site in West Hampstead.

A view from Doris Lessing's wirting desk at her home in Gondar Gardens, West Hampstead. Picture: www.bookaid.org A view from Doris Lessing's wirting desk at her home in Gondar Gardens, West Hampstead. Picture: www.bookaid.org

After a planning inquiry in January and February this year, an inspector today dismissed LifeCare Residences' appeal against Camden Council's rejection of planning permission for their scheme - which would have seen 81 so-called "extra-care" apartments and a 15-bed care home built in a gated complex on the site of the disused Gondar Reservoir.

Planning inspector Brendan Lyons cited the scheme's impact on the environment and an lack of adequate contribution to affordable housing provision as he published his judgement.

He stated that the development would include a "number of significant breaches" of the development plan - which is the combination of the Camden Local Plan, the London Plan and the West Hampstead Neighbourhood Plan.

He wrote: "As a result, I find on balance that the proposal would be contrary to the plan when taken as a whole."

Artists impression of the development at Gondar Gardens Artists impression of the development at Gondar Gardens

Mr Lyons said that the plans "would be more harmful to the grassland habitat than the earlier schemes" and it had not been shown that LifeCare proposed to make the "maximum reasonable contribution to the provision of affordable housing".

He also cited the impact of the scheme on biodiversity - including on bats and the only slow worm population in the borough.

The inspector added that there would be a "loss of amenity value" by building on the open space and said he shared Camden's concerns regarding disability access to the proposed complex.

A view of the proposed street frontage in Gondar Gardens. Picture: LifeCare Residences A view of the proposed street frontage in Gondar Gardens. Picture: LifeCare Residences

He said: "I endorse the concerns of the Council and the GLA that the fundamental organisation of the complex would place disabled and less mobile people, who could comprise a notable proportion of the elderly residents, at a significant disadvantage in ease of access."

The decision is a victory for the council and the local Gondar and Agamemnon Residents' Association (GARA).

GARA chair David Yass welomed the news.

He said: "This looks strong on the key points. It was excellent to have worked so collaboratively with a really strong Camden team.

"I'm delighted and relieved."

Fortune Green councillor Flick Rea (Lib Dem) gave evidence to the inquiry and was also pleased with the outcome. She told the Ham&High: "It's really wonderful news. There was a really great case put forward. Now I hope they [the developers] will go away!"

Camden Council and LifeCare Residences have both been approached for comment.