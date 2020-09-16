GMB trade union takes Camden Council to court over ‘unfair dismissal’ of Hampstead school caretaker

Dennis McNulty lived in a property linked to New End School for more than 30 years. Picture: Polly Hancock Archant

A trade union is taking Camden Council to court over the “unfair dismissal” of a former Hampstead school caretaker.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The GMB union, which represents public workers including council staff, is bringing the claim after Dennis McNulty was made redundant in July 2019 from his post as premises manager for New End Primary School.

Mr McNulty had lived in a property linked to the council-run school for more than 30 years.

You may also want to watch:

GMB is taking the claim of unfair dismissal to the London Central Employment Tribunal on September 16 and 17.

The trade union claims New End Primary School wanted to take Mr McNulty’s property back as additional space, but that this breached the terms of the caretaker’s contract.

Mr McNulty, represented by Pattinson and Brewer, said he had refused to accept the same job on “less favourable” terms by the council.

Camden Council declined to comment with the court case ongoing.