GMB trade union takes Camden Council to court over ‘unfair dismissal’ of Hampstead school caretaker
PUBLISHED: 13:41 16 September 2020 | UPDATED: 13:41 16 September 2020
Archant
A trade union is taking Camden Council to court over the “unfair dismissal” of a former Hampstead school caretaker.
The GMB union, which represents public workers including council staff, is bringing the claim after Dennis McNulty was made redundant in July 2019 from his post as premises manager for New End Primary School.
Mr McNulty had lived in a property linked to the council-run school for more than 30 years.
You may also want to watch:
GMB is taking the claim of unfair dismissal to the London Central Employment Tribunal on September 16 and 17.
The trade union claims New End Primary School wanted to take Mr McNulty’s property back as additional space, but that this breached the terms of the caretaker’s contract.
Mr McNulty, represented by Pattinson and Brewer, said he had refused to accept the same job on “less favourable” terms by the council.
Camden Council declined to comment with the court case ongoing.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the orange box above for details.