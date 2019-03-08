Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe: 'Shameless' minister's prisoner swap ploy floored Nazanin says husband Richard

PUBLISHED: 16:29 30 April 2019

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe reunited with daughter Gabriella. Picture: Free Nazanin Campaign

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe reunited with daughter Gabriella. Picture: Free Nazanin Campaign

Archant

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s husband Richard has slammed the “shameless” actions of the Iranian foreign minister – who offered to swap Nazanin for imprisoned Iranians abroad before changing his mind last week.

Richard also told this newspaper that learning of a potential route out of Evin Prison – only to have it immediately ripped away – had affected Nazanin's mental health.

He said a psychiatrist had urgently recommended she be admitted to hospital, but this had not happened.

Richard told the Ham&High: “We were absolutely blindsided. It was just outrageous, and rightly Jeremy Hunt reacted strongly.”

When it “filtered through” to Nazanin in prison, Richard said: “It had a really negative effect on her. She just had a meltdown.”

Richard said after learning the news, Nazanin saw her psychiatrist on Sunday.

This had been scheduled for a while, but they gave her an immediate referral to hospital – though his has not happened

You may also want to watch:

Richard added: “She's talking about feeling depressed, angry, but she's also talking about taking matters into her own hands – so another hunger strike.”

“This was a game, it was done to get America's attention, and it worked – Donald Trump was soon tweeting.”

“It's outrageous.Iran are not taking the diplomatic protection very seriously.

“I am a lot more angry. It was shameless. The one thing it clarified was that Nazanin's being used as a bargaining chip.”

Richard said he didn't imagine it was likely that Nazanin would be allowed to go to hospital, but said he thought the referral would be strong evidence for the Iranian Health Commission, who are still due to make a decision on whether Nazanin's health is such that she cannot be kept in prison.She has recently had a number of tests and scans.

Richard said he wanted this to be the Foreign Office's priority, now. He said: “I want them to be pushing really hard for a decision and a medical release.

On Thursday last week the foreign minister told an audience in New York that he had the “authority” to swap Nazanin for an Iranian imprisoned in Australia. However he rowed back from this, saying his offer was only for US prisoners the next day. Meanwhile Jeremy Hunt had dismissed the plans as a “vile ploy”.

The Foreign Office had earlier dismissed any possibility of a prisoner swap deal.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Muswell Hill stabbing: Police search for attacker after 18-year-old knifed

Police were at the scene just after 9.20pm last night. Picture: Liam Coleman

Hampstead BID: King William IV landlord to pay £6900 bill after judge rules in Camden Council’s favour

Jimmy McGrath, landlord of the King William IV pub in Hampstead. Picture: Polly Hancock

Swain’s Lane hit-and-run leaves cyclist in hospital as police try to find driver of black BMW

The scene of the hit-and-run in Swain's Lane, near the Highgate Road junction.

East Finchley double shooting: Suspect to face fourth trial over 2016 killing of aunt and nephew

BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE Undated handout photo issued by the Metropolitan Police of Annie Besala Ekofo, who has been named by police as one of the two victims found dead in East Finchley on Thursday.

Highgate ‘vampire hunter’ dies half a century after supernatural panic gripped community

David Farrant. Picture: Dark Morte

Most Read

Muswell Hill stabbing: Police search for attacker after 18-year-old knifed

Police were at the scene just after 9.20pm last night. Picture: Liam Coleman

Hampstead BID: King William IV landlord to pay £6900 bill after judge rules in Camden Council’s favour

Jimmy McGrath, landlord of the King William IV pub in Hampstead. Picture: Polly Hancock

Swain’s Lane hit-and-run leaves cyclist in hospital as police try to find driver of black BMW

The scene of the hit-and-run in Swain's Lane, near the Highgate Road junction.

East Finchley double shooting: Suspect to face fourth trial over 2016 killing of aunt and nephew

BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE Undated handout photo issued by the Metropolitan Police of Annie Besala Ekofo, who has been named by police as one of the two victims found dead in East Finchley on Thursday.

Highgate ‘vampire hunter’ dies half a century after supernatural panic gripped community

David Farrant. Picture: Dark Morte

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Skolars claim success at Hunslet to move up to third

The latest news from the local rugby league scene (pic: Mike Egerton/PA)

Spurs Ladies need point to clinch promotion

Tottenham Hotspur Ladies' Rianna Dean looks to keep the ball from a Manchester United Women's opponent (pic: Wu's Photography).

Scott feeling comfortable in Middlesex first team

Middlesex's George Scott (pic: John Walton/PA)

One of best moments of my career says Wingate boss Norman

Wingate celebrate scoring in the Bostik Premier (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

EUROPA LEAGUE Arsenal v Valencia: Spanish football expert David Cartlidge gives his insight on the Gunners’ semi-final opponents

Valencia's Daniel Parejo celebrates scoring against Leicester City during the pre-season friendly match at the King Power Stadium, Leicester. Picture: Barrington Coombs/PA Archive/PA Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists