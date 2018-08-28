Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Free Nazanin: Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe turns 40 in prison and faces 1000 day milestone

PUBLISHED: 13:46 27 December 2018 | UPDATED: 13:46 27 December 2018

Richard Radcliffe stands opposite Downing Street before supporters sing carols for the thrid successive year, to Free Nazanin.

Richard Radcliffe stands opposite Downing Street before supporters sing carols for the thrid successive year, to Free Nazanin.

Archant

Saturday marks 1,000 days since Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe – who turned 40 in Evin jail, Iran on Boxing Day – was first detained in Iran.

When the West Hampstead mum and Thomson Reuters employee’s ordeal will end is unknown, but, marking Nazanin’s third Christmas in prison, husband Richard admitted there wasn’t the same – ultimately false – sense of momentum he felt last year.

He said: “We were here a year ago, we were here two years ago. Certainly last year we felt some strong momentum, and we felt sure it would be over quite soon.

“This year it’s a lot more circumspect. I’ve been a lot more reluctant to do interviews. There are only so many times I can say I am miserable without my family.

He told the Ham&High that he still hoped things could change in an instant: “I’m being very circumspect. We just have to see what happens, everything’s very high stakes.

“Of course we’ve thought about this milestone but I’m always thinking there’s a chance she might be home for Christmas, there’s a chance she might be home for her birthday, and we won’t get to this point.”

He also explained that support from the likes of Matthew Hedges – who was recently released from detention in the UAE – and his wife Daniela Tejada was invaluable.

He said: “It’s always really hard to know whose agenda to trust. All of the politicians, the journalists want certain things. With the families, we know we all want the same thing.”

Nazanin has been imprisoned by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard in the notorious Evin prison since being arrested in Tehran airport on April 3, 2016.

Richard and Nazanin’s daughter Gabriella, now four, has been in Iran in the care of her grandparents since then.

On her birthday, Amnesty International UK’s director reiterated the charity’s call for the British government to do more.

Kate Allen said: “[Nazanin’s birthday] is a yet another painful moment for Nazanin and her family.

“What should have been a day of celebration for Nazanin is once again a day of anguish – her third birthday behind bars. Despite everything, we send Nazanin our warmest wishes.

“Nazanin is a prisoner of conscience who should never have been jailed in the first place.”

Last week foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt said his staff were working incredibly hard on Nazanin’s case, and his “door was always open”.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Mass brawl in Muswell Hill pub sees ‘glasses thrown, men grappling on the floor and people arming themselves with chairs’

The Mossy Well pub, in Muswell . Picture: Google Maps

Christmas Day swim at Crouch End’s Park Road lido goes ahead for first time in two years – after manager is hauled out of bed to open up

Hesketh Benoit leads carols at Park Road Leisure Centre on Christmas Day. Picture: Ruth Corney

Little holds no grudge against Enfield defender Weatherstone

Marc Weatherstone knocks the ball forward for Wingate & Finchley (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Heading to Primrose Hill this New Year’s Eve? Here’s some useful info

Tens of thousands were said to have travelled to Primrose Hill to watch the fireworks

Perfect plaster: Five top tips for painting new plaster

Thinking about replastering? Here's everything you need to know about creating wonderful walls

Most Read

‘Intoxicated’ driver arrested after driving wrong way down A14

The incident happened on the A14 near Stowmarket Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

It was a long wait - but he finally arrived on Christmas Day

Charlie Edwards gave birth to Theo Leandro Edwards-Assuncao on Christmas Day , weighing 8lbs 9oz Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Hundreds brave a chilly Christmas Day dip in Felixstowe

People of all ages took part in the dip Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man sexually assaulted in town centre in 3am attack

Boxing Day shoppers in Tavern Street, Ipswich, last year. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Boxing Day sales - Which shops will be opening?

Boxing Day shoppers in Tavern Street, Ipswich, last year. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Wingate lose bragging rights to Enfield rivals

Wingate & Finchley right-back Luke Ifil brings the ball forward (pic: Martin Addison).

Free Nazanin: Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe turns 40 in prison and faces 1000 day milestone

Richard Radcliffe stands opposite Downing Street before supporters sing carols for the thrid successive year, to Free Nazanin.

Christmas Day swim at Crouch End’s Park Road lido goes ahead for first time in two years – after manager is hauled out of bed to open up

Hesketh Benoit leads carols at Park Road Leisure Centre on Christmas Day. Picture: Ruth Corney

Camden and Islington to get fourth top cop in 12 months as Iain Raphael is replaced by Raj Kohli

Chief Superintendent Raj Kohli in 2011.

Arsenal boss Emery apologises for bottle incident at Brighton

Arsenal manager Unai Emery prior to the Premier League match at the AMEX Stadium, Brighton (pic Gareth Fuller/PA)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists