Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt has reiterated his demand that the Iranian authorities release Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe - on the day her daughter Gabriella turned five.

The West Hampstead woman has been kept in Iran's Evin jail for over 1000 days - during which Gabriella has been separated from both of her parents.

The little girl was on holiday with her mother in April 2016 - visiting the grandparents who have been her primary carers since then - when Nazanin was arrested.

Mr Hunt visited Gabriella in Iran late last year.

Today he said: ""Today - on Gabriella Ratcliffe's fifth birthday - I call again on the Iranian government to release Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe.

"Gabriella should not have to spend yet another year apart from her mum. The distress that Nazanin's detention has caused to her family is unimaginable."

He also paid tribute to Richard Ratcliffe, who has never been allowed to enter Iran, saying: "Richard's courage and perseverance have shone a spotlight for the world to see the grave injustice that has been done."