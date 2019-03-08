Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Free Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe: Jeremy Hunt marks Gabriella's 5th birthday with renewed demand for her mum's release

PUBLISHED: 11:43 11 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:43 11 June 2019

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt meets Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe's daughter Gabriella. Picture: Free Nazanin Campaign

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt meets Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe's daughter Gabriella. Picture: Free Nazanin Campaign

Archant

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt has reiterated his demand that the Iranian authorities release Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe - on the day her daughter Gabriella turned five.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe reunited with daughter Gabriella. Picture: Free Nazanin CampaignNazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe reunited with daughter Gabriella. Picture: Free Nazanin Campaign

The West Hampstead woman has been kept in Iran's Evin jail for over 1000 days - during which Gabriella has been separated from both of her parents.

The little girl was on holiday with her mother in April 2016 - visiting the grandparents who have been her primary carers since then - when Nazanin was arrested.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Hunt visited Gabriella in Iran late last year.

Today he said: ""Today - on Gabriella Ratcliffe's fifth birthday - I call again on the Iranian government to release Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe.

"Gabriella should not have to spend yet another year apart from her mum. The distress that Nazanin's detention has caused to her family is unimaginable."

He also paid tribute to Richard Ratcliffe, who has never been allowed to enter Iran, saying: "Richard's courage and perseverance have shone a spotlight for the world to see the grave injustice that has been done."

Most Read

Homophobic N31 bus assault: Fifth arrest following ‘disgusting attack’ in Camden

Melania Geymona and her girlfriend after they were both assaulted on the N31 nightbus in Camden in a homophobic attack. Picture: Melania Geymona

Christopher Slamon: Family of swimmer who died in Hampstead Heath pond on Saturday pay tribute

Chris Slamon. Picture: Slamon Family/Stockwool Architects

Gondar Reservoir: Planning inspector blocks developer’s appeal to build retirement village in West Hampstead

Members of the Gondar & Agamamnon Residents Association oppose development of the reservoir on Gondar Gardens, from left David Yass, Clare Durwood, Peter Sprinz, Hugh & Christine McCormick and Abigail Poulard.

Sheiku Adams death: Burglars who broke into man’s Kentish Town home acquitted of manslaughter

Sheiku Adams died after falling from a third-floor window. Picture: Met Police

Joy Morgan: Fortune Green man denies murder in case of missing midwifery student

Joy Morgan. Photo: Herts Police

Most Read

Homophobic N31 bus assault: Fifth arrest following ‘disgusting attack’ in Camden

Melania Geymona and her girlfriend after they were both assaulted on the N31 nightbus in Camden in a homophobic attack. Picture: Melania Geymona

Christopher Slamon: Family of swimmer who died in Hampstead Heath pond on Saturday pay tribute

Chris Slamon. Picture: Slamon Family/Stockwool Architects

Gondar Reservoir: Planning inspector blocks developer’s appeal to build retirement village in West Hampstead

Members of the Gondar & Agamamnon Residents Association oppose development of the reservoir on Gondar Gardens, from left David Yass, Clare Durwood, Peter Sprinz, Hugh & Christine McCormick and Abigail Poulard.

Sheiku Adams death: Burglars who broke into man’s Kentish Town home acquitted of manslaughter

Sheiku Adams died after falling from a third-floor window. Picture: Met Police

Joy Morgan: Fortune Green man denies murder in case of missing midwifery student

Joy Morgan. Photo: Herts Police

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Ginola and Lineker lead the tributes for Spurs legend Edinburgh

Justin Edinburgh (back row, third from the left) celebrates with his Tottenham Hotspur team-mates after winning the 1991 FA Cup (pic: David Giles/PA).

Brown delighted with Hampstead after another victory

Ben Frazier of Hampstead CC during North Middlesex CC vs Hampstead CC, Middlesex County League Cricket at Park Road on 25th May 2019

Eriksen on target for Denmark in comfortable win

Denmark players celebrate after scoring during their Euro 2020 Group D qualifying campaign (pic: Bradley Collyer/PA).

Clean Break at 40

Clean Break rebel Voices launch

Kill Climate Deniers, The Pleasance

Hannah Ellis Ryan in Kill Climate Deniers picture by Ali Wright
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists