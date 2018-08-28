Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Free Nazanin: NGOs condemn ‘sinister and disturbing’ footage Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s arrest

PUBLISHED: 10:26 12 January 2019

Richard Radcliffe stands opposite Downing Street before supporters sing carols for the thrid successive year, to Free Nazanin.

Richard Radcliffe stands opposite Downing Street before supporters sing carols for the thrid successive year, to Free Nazanin.

Archant

Days before Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is set to go on hunger strike over her treatment in Iranian prison, Amnesty UK have slammed a “sinister and disturbing” release of documentary footage.

Earlier this week Iranian state TV aired a programme which has been slammed as a “smear”.

This comes in response to the letter written by Nazanin and her fellow detainee Narges Mohammadi in which they announced a hunger strike in protest at restrictions on their access to medical treatment.

Kate Allen, Amnesty International UK’s Director, said: “Coming soon after Nazanin and her fellow prisoner of conscience Narges Mohammadi announced their intention to go on hunger strike in protest at being denied medical treatment, the appearance of this footage is sinister and disturbing.

“The Iranian authorities have a track record of airing propaganda videos and making statements about individuals as part of a calculated attempt to publicly smear them.”

The Centre for Human Rights in Iran have also condemned the footage’s release.

A spokesperson said: “This sensationalist film masquerading as a documentary was broadcast on state TV after Nazanin and prominent political prisoner Narges Mohammadi announced in an open letter that they would be going on hunger strike. “Nazanin’s accusers hope the film will be covered by media outlets instead of the ongoing violations of her and other political prisoners’ rights by Iran’s security forces and hardline judicial officials.”

Nazanin’s hunger strike is set to begin on Monday and last until Wednesday. At the time of writing the Iranian authorities have not accepted any of the pair’s demands.

Richard Ratcliffe has previously told this newspaper that Nazanin is again worried after having found lumps in her breast, and also concerned about neurological symptoms which are causing her neck and back pain.

MPs including Hampstead and Kilburn’s Tulip Siddiq and shadow Foreign Secretary Emily Thornberry spoke out to condemn Iran’s treatment of Nazanin in parliament on Monday.

Ms Thornberry said Iran was “digging its diplomatic grave”.

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt has also repeatedly tweeted in support of Nazanin’s plight.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Fortismere School: Council housing could be key part of controversial £35.9m deal with town hall

Fortismere School, in Tetherdown, Muswell Hill. Picture: Martin Ball

Gerald Ingram: Serial paedophile ‘Gerry the Bookman’ sentenced to three years over indecent photos of children and ‘act with animal’

Gerald Ingram. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Maida Vale stabbings: Police appeal for help over 20 person fight

The junction between the Great Western Road and Harrow Road, where the fight took place on Wednesday night. Picture: Google Maps

Perfect plaster: Five top tips for painting new plaster

Thinking about replastering? Here's everything you need to know about creating wonderful walls

‘What will you do to save this woman’s life?’: MP urges ‘decisive action’ as Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has food and phone calls cut

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe reunited with daughter Gabriella. Picture: Free Nazanin Campaign

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Free Nazanin: NGOs condemn ‘sinister and disturbing’ footage Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s arrest

Richard Radcliffe stands opposite Downing Street before supporters sing carols for the thrid successive year, to Free Nazanin.

Saracens desperate to hit back on trip to Lyon

Saracens players look dejected after the defeat at Sale Sharks in the Gallagher Premiership (pic: Richard Sellers/PA)

Spurs still without Dier for visit of Ole’s United

Tottenham Hotspur's Eric Dier (pic: Steven Paston/PA Images).

Haringey head to Harlow in tip top shape

Haringey Borough manager Tom Loizou looks on from the touchline at Coles Park (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Hampstead secure bonus point win in Grasshoppers try-fest

Hampstead rugby team pose for the camera (Pic: Jon Boyle)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists