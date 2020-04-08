Search

Advanced search

Free Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe: Decision on clemency for West Hampstead mum delayed by Iranian authorities

PUBLISHED: 18:30 08 April 2020

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been released on a temporary furlough amid the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Free Nazanin

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been released on a temporary furlough amid the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Free Nazanin

Archant

On Wednesday a decision over whether or not Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe would be given clemency was delayed.

Richard Ratcliffe is reunited with his daughter Gabriella. Picture: Free Nazanin CampaignRichard Ratcliffe is reunited with his daughter Gabriella. Picture: Free Nazanin Campaign

Nazanin’s father and lawyer, who had expected to hear from the Iranian prosecutors office of a decision, but were instead told to “come back on Sunday for an update”, Richard Ratcliffe said on social media today.

The Free Nazanin campaign posted on Twitter: “As many of you know, we were expecting to hear whether Nazanin’s application for clemency had been approved.

Nazanin’s father and lawyer and Nazanin (by phone) all spoke separately to the Prosecutors Office today. They were told to come back instead on Sunday for an update. No decision has been made yet on her clemency.”

On Sunday she is also expecting to hear whether her furlough outside of Evin Prison will be extended.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been released on a temporary furlough amid the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Free NazaninNazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been released on a temporary furlough amid the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Free Nazanin

You may also want to watch:

Richard added: “The window of freedom remains ajar, but still continues to be stiff. Nazanin continues to have two bags packed.Thank you to everyone who continues to work behind the scenes to bring Nazanin home, and to all those who have been sending messages of care during the lockdown - for us and the other foreign prisoners held by Iran.”

Last week Richard told this newspaper the coronavirus crisis had brought a “window of opportunity” for Nazanin’s release.

She has now been imprisoned for more than four years – in that time the West Hampstead mum has been separated from her family.

While on furlough – temporary release from prison, in this case specifically due to the coronavirus crisis – Nazanin has been able to video chat with Richard and their daughter Gabriella.

Gabriella, 5, returned to England in October 2019 having spent three years in the care of her maternal grandparents.

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Police under investigation over alleged failures to obey coronavirus distancing rules

Lawyers claim they were left at risk of coronavirus during visits to Wood Green police station. Picture: Archant.

Recovering from coronavirus – ‘It has been no picnic’

Journalist Rachel Roberts.

Sir Keir Starmer: ‘My mum’s health battles have inspired me’

Sir Keir Starmer on the campaign trail in Lissenden Gardens, Gospel Oak. Picture: Polly Hancock.

Boris Johnson visits Royal Free Hospital amid escalating coronavirus outbreak

Boris Johnson discussing the coronavirus with Royal Free staff. Picture: Royal Free Hospital

Basketball: Jordan, Bulls documentary ‘The Last Dance’ debuts on Netflix

Michael Jordan of the Chicago Bulls dunks the ball against the Los Angeles Clippers during a game at Staples Centre in Los Angeles in 1998 (pic NBAE/Getty Images)

Most Read

Police under investigation over alleged failures to obey coronavirus distancing rules

Lawyers claim they were left at risk of coronavirus during visits to Wood Green police station. Picture: Archant.

Recovering from coronavirus – ‘It has been no picnic’

Journalist Rachel Roberts.

Sir Keir Starmer: ‘My mum’s health battles have inspired me’

Sir Keir Starmer on the campaign trail in Lissenden Gardens, Gospel Oak. Picture: Polly Hancock.

Boris Johnson visits Royal Free Hospital amid escalating coronavirus outbreak

Boris Johnson discussing the coronavirus with Royal Free staff. Picture: Royal Free Hospital

Basketball: Jordan, Bulls documentary ‘The Last Dance’ debuts on Netflix

Michael Jordan of the Chicago Bulls dunks the ball against the Los Angeles Clippers during a game at Staples Centre in Los Angeles in 1998 (pic NBAE/Getty Images)

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Mourinho accepts wrongdoing for training session with Ndombele

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho. Picture: PA

Premiership Rugby season suspended indefinitely

Saracens Rotimi Segun is tackled. Picture: PA

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, April 8

England captain Heather Knight

Saracens’ Jamie George discusses 2023 World Cup hopes

England's Jamie George looks on during the 2019 Rugby World Cup final. Picture: PA

FIFA approves extension of player contracts and movement of transfer windows

FIFA President Gianni Infantino during the Best FIFA Football Awards 2018 at the Royal Festival Hall, London. Picture: PA
Drive 24