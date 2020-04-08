Free Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe: Decision on clemency for West Hampstead mum delayed by Iranian authorities

On Wednesday a decision over whether or not Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe would be given clemency was delayed.

Nazanin’s father and lawyer, who had expected to hear from the Iranian prosecutors office of a decision, but were instead told to “come back on Sunday for an update”, Richard Ratcliffe said on social media today.

The Free Nazanin campaign posted on Twitter: “As many of you know, we were expecting to hear whether Nazanin’s application for clemency had been approved.

Nazanin’s father and lawyer and Nazanin (by phone) all spoke separately to the Prosecutors Office today. They were told to come back instead on Sunday for an update. No decision has been made yet on her clemency.”

On Sunday she is also expecting to hear whether her furlough outside of Evin Prison will be extended.

Richard added: “The window of freedom remains ajar, but still continues to be stiff. Nazanin continues to have two bags packed.Thank you to everyone who continues to work behind the scenes to bring Nazanin home, and to all those who have been sending messages of care during the lockdown - for us and the other foreign prisoners held by Iran.”

Last week Richard told this newspaper the coronavirus crisis had brought a “window of opportunity” for Nazanin’s release.

She has now been imprisoned for more than four years – in that time the West Hampstead mum has been separated from her family.

While on furlough – temporary release from prison, in this case specifically due to the coronavirus crisis – Nazanin has been able to video chat with Richard and their daughter Gabriella.

Gabriella, 5, returned to England in October 2019 having spent three years in the care of her maternal grandparents.