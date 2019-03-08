Frank Dobson: Tributes paid to 'wonderful socialist' and former Holborn and St Pancras MP who has died aged 79

The former MP for Holborn and St Pancras and leader of Camden Council, Frank Dobson, has died aged 79.

The late-health secretary led the council between 1973 and 1975, before joining parliament in 1979. After years on the frontbench in opposition in the 1980s and 1990s, he was Tony Blair's first health secretary after the Labour landslide in 1997. He went on to run unsuccessfully for London mayor in 2000. He stood down in 2015, being succeeded by Sir Keir Starmer.In a statement, his family said: "The Dobson family is sad to announce the death of Frank Dobson, former MP for Holborn and St Pancras and secretary of state for health.

"His family would like to thank all the staff at the Homerton University Hospital for their outstanding expertise, commitment and care in the last few months and also the staff of York Hospital for his previous excellent care.

"He also greatly appreciated the support of his many friends and former parliamentary colleagues."

Sir Keir said he was "deeply saddened" by the news.

He added: "[Frank] dedicated his life to serve the people of Camden and a Labour Party he loved. He will be remembered for his straight talking, good humour and the passion he brought to every job he had, including health secretary.

"I will remember a close friend who, even after he retired, never stopped giving me advice and support, and doing what he could to get a Labour Government. He will be sorely missed. My thoughts go out to his family."

St Pancras and Somers Town councillor Roger Robinson, who had known Mr Dobson since their time in the council chamber in the 1970s said: "The world has lost a wonderful socialist and a hard worker for people and what they needed. He worked so hard for the party and the people he helped. He was quite blunt and honest, and very clear about what he wanted to get done. He was a great leader for us and did a tremendous amount of work."

Cllr Robinson added that Mr Dobson "respected everyone, and they respected him as well. It's very upsetting. We shall miss him enormously."

He is survived by his wife Janet and three children.

