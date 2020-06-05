Search

Eviction ban extended for another two months

PUBLISHED: 17:40 05 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:53 05 June 2020

The ban on evictions has been extended by the government for another two months amid the Covid-19 crisis.

Government’s ministry of housing, communities and local government has announced that social or private renters will not be allowed to be evicted before August 23.

It said new court rules currently being devised will ensure vulnerable renters are protected for when the eviction suspension ends.

By the time the policy ends in August, the eviction extension policy will have been in force for five months.

Housing secretary Robert Jenrick said: “Eviction hearings will not be heard in courts until the end of August and no-one will be evicted from their home this summer due to coronavirus.

“We are also working with the judiciary on proposals to ensure that when evictions proceedings do recommence, arrangements, including rules, are in place to assist the court in giving appropriate protections for those who have been particularly affected by coronavirus – including those tenants who have been shielding.”

MPs across north London, including Central Brent MP Dawn Butler, Hampstead and Kilburn MP Tulip Siddiq, Hornsey and Wood Green MP Catherine West, and Islington South and Finsbury MP Emily Thornberry have in the last week joined this newspaper in calling for the eviction ban to be extended.

Lord chancellor and secretary of state for justice Robert Buckland said: “Protecting vulnerable people has been our priority throughout this pandemic.

“Extending this ban will give people invaluable security in these turbulent times and work continues at pace to ensure vulnerable renters remain protected long after the ban ends.”

