EU elections: Camden councillor Luisa Porritt elected MEP for London as Lib Dems take 27% of votes in capital

Cllr Luisa Porritt. Picture: Polly Hancock Archant

Camden councillor Luisa Porritt has been elected as one of London's new European Parliament members, in a great night for her Liberal Democrat party.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Cllr Porritt, who represents Belsize, was third on the party's list in the capital.

The party got 27 per cent (608,725) of London's vote on Thursday, electing three Lib Dem MEPs. In the last European election, the party, which backs a second referendum, got no seats in London.

She told the Ham&High this evening: "I'm absolutely delighted to have been elected as an MEP for London.

"Our city has voiced its desire to remain in the EU and I'm looking forward to standing up for our interests at the heart of Europe."

In the run-up to this week's vote, she vowed she would stay as a Camden councillor if elected.

The 32-year-old celebrated her birthday on polling day. Her campaign was boosted by visits from the European Parliament's Brexit coordinator Guy Verhofstadt, as well as Lib Dem leader Vince Cable and MP Jo Swinson.

In Camden, the Lib Dems took 36pc (21,635) of the vote. See below for the full results.

------------------------------------------------------------

Full results for Camden:

Liberal Democrats 21,635

Labour Party 13,564

Green Party 9,582

The Brexit Party 6,350

Change UK (The Independent Group) 3,932

Conservative and Unionist Party 2,991

UK Independence Party (UKIP) 665

Women's Equality Party 538

Animal Welfare Party 472

UK European Union Party (UKEUP) 401

Roger Hallam 32

Mike Shad 27

Daze Aghaji 18

Andrea Venzon 16

Claudia McDowell 15

Zoë Delemere Lafferty 10

Kofi Mawuli Klu 8

Alan Dennis Kirkby 5

Andrew Medhurst 4

Henry Muss 4

Ian Sowden 4

Total number of votes 60,273