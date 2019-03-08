EU elections: Camden councillor Luisa Porritt elected MEP for London as Lib Dems take 27% of votes in capital
PUBLISHED: 23:03 26 May 2019 | UPDATED: 00:02 27 May 2019
Camden councillor Luisa Porritt has been elected as one of London's new European Parliament members, in a great night for her Liberal Democrat party.
Cllr Porritt, who represents Belsize, was third on the party's list in the capital.
The party got 27 per cent (608,725) of London's vote on Thursday, electing three Lib Dem MEPs. In the last European election, the party, which backs a second referendum, got no seats in London.
She told the Ham&High this evening: "I'm absolutely delighted to have been elected as an MEP for London.
"Our city has voiced its desire to remain in the EU and I'm looking forward to standing up for our interests at the heart of Europe."
In the run-up to this week's vote, she vowed she would stay as a Camden councillor if elected.
The 32-year-old celebrated her birthday on polling day. Her campaign was boosted by visits from the European Parliament's Brexit coordinator Guy Verhofstadt, as well as Lib Dem leader Vince Cable and MP Jo Swinson.
In Camden, the Lib Dems took 36pc (21,635) of the vote. See below for the full results.
Full results for Camden:
Liberal Democrats 21,635
Labour Party 13,564
Green Party 9,582
The Brexit Party 6,350
Change UK (The Independent Group) 3,932
Conservative and Unionist Party 2,991
UK Independence Party (UKIP) 665
Women's Equality Party 538
Animal Welfare Party 472
UK European Union Party (UKEUP) 401
Roger Hallam 32
Mike Shad 27
Daze Aghaji 18
Andrea Venzon 16
Claudia McDowell 15
Zoë Delemere Lafferty 10
Kofi Mawuli Klu 8
Alan Dennis Kirkby 5
Andrew Medhurst 4
Henry Muss 4
Ian Sowden 4
Total number of votes 60,273