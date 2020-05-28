East Finchley wildcat: Giant cat looked ‘harmless’ as it crept into woman’s kitchen

The Savannah cat looked "harmless" to Highgate resident Ivona Stankeviciute as it wandered through her garden. Picture: Ivona Stankeviciute Archant

The Savannah cat which attracted police attention in East Finchley and Highgate on Bank Holiday Monday looked “harmless” according to one homeowner who said the unusual feline even crept into her kitchen.

Ivona Stankeviciute, who lives near the Bishop’s Avenue – the exclusive street known as “Billionaire’s Row” from where the distinctive cat is thought to have escaped from – said: “This cat has been in our garden three times. Once, it sneaked inside the house while terrace doors were open. It looked harmless and scared – poor thing”

Another local woman, Miki Steele, said she thought the cat made it as far as Highgate. She said: “I saw something in my garden while the police helicopter was out. I didn’t know what it was, it made a really weird noise – it sounded really distressed.”

