General Election 2019: North London goes to the polls

A polling station sign outside Burgh House in 2018. Picture: Harry Taylor Archant

The polls opened across north London this morning as the country decides who will form the next government and become Britain's next prime minister.

Polling stations threw open their doors to voters at 7am, where they will stay open until 10pm.

The Met Office has forecast heavy rain this afternoon into the evening after a cloudy start. There will be high temperatures of 8c.

If you're unsure where you should vote, visit the Electoral Commission's website. You do not need to take your polling card.

The Ham&High will be at the election counts in Camden, Haringey and Barnet this evening. Visit the website for full coverage with our liveblog, or follow us on Twitter at @HamandHigh

This story is being updated.