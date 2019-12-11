Search

General Election 2019: North London goes to the polls

PUBLISHED: 07:00 12 December 2019

A polling station sign outside Burgh House in 2018. Picture: Harry Taylor

A polling station sign outside Burgh House in 2018. Picture: Harry Taylor

Archant

The polls opened across north London this morning as the country decides who will form the next government and become Britain's next prime minister.

Polling stations threw open their doors to voters at 7am, where they will stay open until 10pm.

The Met Office has forecast heavy rain this afternoon into the evening after a cloudy start. There will be high temperatures of 8c.

If you're unsure where you should vote, visit the Electoral Commission's website. You do not need to take your polling card.

The Ham&High will be at the election counts in Camden, Haringey and Barnet this evening. Visit the website for full coverage with our liveblog, or follow us on Twitter at @HamandHigh

This story is being updated.

Most Read

Hampstead and Kilburn: Parties in final push to secure voters’ support on last Saturday before polling day

Lib Dem candidate for Hampstead and Kilburn Matt Sanders waits to speak to a voter on a doorstep in Queen's Park. Picture: Harry Taylor

Hampstead police chase: Cops use ‘stingers’ in dramatic north London pursuit

There was a police chase through Hampstead Village. Picture: Hampstead Village Voice

Hornsey fatal stabbing: Two arrested after man dies following ‘fight’

The scene of a fatal stabbing in Boyton Road, Hornsey. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Robert Newmark admits to driving Ferrari through red light and hitting woman’s car while Cafe Hampstead collapsed

Robert Newmark after the crash in St John's Wood, where he admitted to driving through a red light. Picture: Sara Tesfu

Election battle gets underway as polling shows potential Lib Dem gains

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson (left) is greeted by the party's candidate for Finchley and Golders Green Luciana Berger as she arrives for a visit to a mental health enterprise in Golders Green. Picture: PA Images

