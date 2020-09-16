Search

Dennis Nilsen: Stonewall Housing partner with ITV show to highlight continued risk of LGBTQ+ homelessness

PUBLISHED: 13:03 16 September 2020

North London actor David Tennant plays Dennis Nilsen in the ITV drama Des which airs on Monday. It follows the serial killer who lived in Cranley Gardens Muswell Hill and worked at Kentish Town job centre

Archant

A north London charity has partnered with the TV producers behind a Dennis Nilsen biopic to highlight the risk of becoming homeless as a young member of the LGBTQ+ community.

Stonewall Housing, based in Essex Road, offers supported housing to vulnerable individuals includnig in Highgate aswell as across Haringey, Islington and Hackney.

David Tennant is currently playing the notorious serial killer Nilsen in Des on ITV. Nilsen, who lived in Cranley Gardens, Muswell Hill, preyed on up to 15 vulnerable gay men in the 1970s and 80s and Stonewall hopes to raise awareness of the fact that coming out as gay, lesbian, bisexual or trans remains an all-too-frequent cause of youth homelessness.

Steven McIntyre, the charity’s chief exec, said: “We were delighted to partner with New Pictures to highlight the issues LGBTQ+ people face when they have nowhere safe to live.

“We want to ensure that viewers understand the issues that affect young people coming out and how, even now in 2020, one of the biggest risks is that they become homeless.”

To support Stonewall Housing’s fight to end LGBTQ+ homelessness, visit stonewallhousing.org/donate

