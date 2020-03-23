Coronavirus: ‘Step up and stay home to protect the vulnerable’ says Tulip Siddiq MP

Hampstead and Kilburn MP Tulip Siddiq. Picture: Chris McAndrew/Creative Commons Archant

Hampstead and Kilburn MP Tulip Siddiq has called for young people to ditch the bravado and stay at home to protect their elders from the coronavirus outbreak.

Tulip told this newspaper: ”It’s time for us to step up and protect those who have looked after us.

“We have the option of going and living life normally – but that will make more people ill. People need to be aware their decisions have consequences for the elderly people they know and love. That’s their grandparents, their old favourite teachers.”

Although it has struck down two of her staffers, the MP herself is so-far unscathed and safely at home with her family.

The MP, who has launched a website offering advice, and ways of connecting volunteers and those needing help within the Hampstead and Kilburn community during the coronavirus pandemic, added: “We may have to adapt for some time. This is not going to be over in a few weeks. Stay at home unless you really need to go out.”

She also called on north Londoners to harness the power of their communities to get through a “really difficult time”.

Talking about the community website, Together Against Coronavirus, she added: “I wanted to put everything all together – so when people see how they can help the have somewhere to go.”

The MP also paid tribute to the staff at the Royal Free Hospital in Hampstead and the response from Camden Council.

Last week Tulip led a Westminster Hall debate on protecting those in the private rented sector, and she told this newspaper that failing to understand how at risk renters are could cause issues.

“I am worried about people on low incomes who rent. People think it’s only young people who rent but that’s really not the case. There are a lot of elderly people who rent who are doubly vulnerable,” she said.

“I am worried about our NHS staff having enough proetective gear. These are people on the front line fighting for us. These are people who know their lives are in danger and who are still doing what they can.

“And I am also worried about people becoming bored and people becomning depressed. I am lucky, being with my husband and daughters but many live completely on their own and mental health is such a big issue in this country.”