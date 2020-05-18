Search

Haringey Council pays 73% of small business grants but opposition says traders have been ‘failed’ in ‘hour of need’

PUBLISHED: 14:46 18 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:46 18 May 2020

Crouch End Broadway, where businesses are fighting to stay afloat. Picture: Hugh Flouch/Wikimedia Commons

Crouch End Broadway, where businesses are fighting to stay afloat. Picture: Hugh Flouch/Wikimedia Commons

© Hugh Flouch

Haringey Council has now paid 73 per cent of small business grants to eligible companies after last month holding one of the slowest settlement rates in London.

On April 28, Haringey had paid only 29 pc of business grants - the second worst of local authorities in the capital - but as of May 13 it had paid nearly three quarters of eligible businesses.

The scheme, designed to support smaller businesses struggling through Covid-19 lockdown, was announced by the government in mid-March.

It awards between £10,000-£25,000 based on the rateable value of companies’ premises.

Haringey Liberal Democrats, the town hall’s opposition, said the council had “failed” local businesses and called for an independent inquiry.

But Haringey Council said business grants “remain a priority”.

A town hall spokesperson said: “Our business grants team is working hard to speed up the process and are still actively trying to contact eligible business that do not pay the council by direct debit, to ensure all eligible businesses receive their grant payment as soon as possible.

“The team is now reliant on businesses coming forward with the required information.

“We have been actively contacting these businesses and urge them to fill grant form so they can be verified and paid their grant.”

In addition to grants, the council says it has considered requests for rates or rent deferments on a case by case basis.

It also held a business impact survey with 267 respondents.

But Haringey Liberal Democrats said the council had let down local traders in their “hour of need”.

Its business spokesperson Cllr Paul Dennison (Highgate) said: “It has been six weeks since the government announced this funding, yet we are still being contacted on a daily basis by businesses who applied last month, but whose grants remain unpaid and their emails to the council continue to go unanswered.

“Haringey’s payment rates have been amongst the worst in the country. However, the Labour Cabinet show no sign of grasping the lasting damage their failure is doing to the local economy and our high streets.”

Cllr Dennsion said Haringey should apologise to businesses that have experienced delays.

Celebrity Art Auction

Steam Fair in Priory Park, Crouch End

The Queens: Crouch End pub owners in ‘advanced talks’ over sale that would see it reopen when lockdown rules are relaxed

The Queens pub in Crouch End. Picture: Google

Hampstead Heath and Regent’s Park tennis courts re-opening, but Heath bathing ponds still closed and bosses call for social distancing to be observed

Hampstead Heath in the spring of 2020. Picture: André Langlois

Hampstead antisemitic graffiti: Two arrested on suspicion of ‘racially motivated hate crime’ over daubings in NW3

Antisemitic graffiti was sprayed on walls and doors in Hampstead on Saturday, December 28. A wall next to South Hampstead synagogue in Eton Road. Picture: Oliver Cooper

Police appeal after unprovoked attack on disabled woman on a bus in Camden

Man police wish to speak to in connection with bus attack in Camden. PIcture: Met Police

