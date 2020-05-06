Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus could blow £63m hole in Camden Council’s budget as finance chief calls for more government support

PUBLISHED: 13:00 06 May 2020

Cllr Richard Olszewski. Picture: Richard Olzewski

Cllr Richard Olszewski. Picture: Richard Olzewski

Archant

Camden Council’s finance chief has called on the government to step up and provide further emergency funding to help the council tackle and recover from the coronavirus crisis.

Cllr Richard Olszewski (Lab, Fortune Green) delivers Camden's budget for 2020/2021. Picture: Sam VolpeCllr Richard Olszewski (Lab, Fortune Green) delivers Camden's budget for 2020/2021. Picture: Sam Volpe

A report set to be presented to the town hall’s cabinet on May 13 sets out the scale of the financial pressures faced.

It states that if the crisis was only to last three months, lost income – from things like council services, council tax and business rates – extra spending, and an inability to make planned savings could leave the town hall almost £43m worse off.

If the Covid-19 crisis continues for six or nine months, this figure increases to around £63m and around £82.5m respectively.

So far, central government has provided just under £20m in funding to the authority.

Cllr Richard Olszewski (Lab, Fortune Green) said so far the council had pumped money into “supporting the most vulnerable in our communities”. He added: “What is particularly concerning for local government and our residents is that we have borne the brunt of ten years of austerity and have already had our budget from government cut in half. If this crisis has proved anything, it is that frontline services need proper investment – and government will need to step up to the mark on this.”

He continued saying that even if extra investment was forthcoming, changes to “market conditions” meant the council would have to adapt how it delivers services.

Giving evidence to the communities and local government select committee, the secretary of state Robert Jenrick said: “There’s a very significant amount of money being put in to ensure that where we have asked things of councils they get the funding that is required of them.

“Of course some councils are doing things over and above what we’ve asked, that’s absolutely their right to.”

Where we have asked things of councils we have asked them to do specific things, they will be fully compensated.”

The minister added he was “gathering data” as to the effects of local government loss of income, and he said it was “quite soon to make a judgement on that”.

He also warned councils to “spend public money wisely” adding: “We wouldn’t want anyone to labour under a false impression that what they are doing is guaranteed to be funded by central government.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘Dangerous criminal’ jailed for seven years for taking gun to New Year’s party in Hampstead

Ruan Mota, 24, of Ladbroke Grove. Picture: Met Police

BBC to remake Alan Bennett’s Talking Heads monologues

The cast of the 2020 Talking Heads

Pictures: 101 north London pubs in coronavirus lockdown

101 north London pubs in lockdown. Picture: Archant

Coronavirus lockdown will see Hampstead’s Duke of Hamilton pub transformed into a community shop

New landlords of the Duke of Hamilton on New End, fromleft Adam Gostyn, and brothers Ben and Ed Robson. Picture: Polly Hancock

Ally Pally crash: Pedestrian in hospital after being trapped when van fled police and crashed into two parked cars

Where Bedford Road meets Palace Gates Road. Picture: Google

Most Read

‘Dangerous criminal’ jailed for seven years for taking gun to New Year’s party in Hampstead

Ruan Mota, 24, of Ladbroke Grove. Picture: Met Police

BBC to remake Alan Bennett’s Talking Heads monologues

The cast of the 2020 Talking Heads

Pictures: 101 north London pubs in coronavirus lockdown

101 north London pubs in lockdown. Picture: Archant

Coronavirus lockdown will see Hampstead’s Duke of Hamilton pub transformed into a community shop

New landlords of the Duke of Hamilton on New End, fromleft Adam Gostyn, and brothers Ben and Ed Robson. Picture: Polly Hancock

Ally Pally crash: Pedestrian in hospital after being trapped when van fled police and crashed into two parked cars

Where Bedford Road meets Palace Gates Road. Picture: Google

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

I’ve got much more to give to QPR says Tottenham loanee Luke as lockdown continues

Luke Amos netted his first goal for QPR against Barnsley (pic Adam Davy/PA)

Mighty Quinn making mark for Arsenal Women

Louise Quinn of Arsenal goes close during West Ham United Women vs Arsenal Women, Women's FA Cup Football at Rush Green Stadium on 26th January 2020

Danni Warren appointed as new regional director of women’s cricket for London and east region

Middlesex Head of Women's Cricket Danni Warren

Disadvantaged youngsters get cricket fix from Lord’s Taverners

A general view of Lord's Cricket Ground

On this day in 1961: Double delight for Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspurs right-half captain Danny Blanchflower (left) and centre-forward Bobby Smith gaily trot the FA Cup before the 100,000 crowd at Wembley after Spurs 2-0 victory over Leicester City (Pic: PA)
Drive 24