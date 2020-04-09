Coronavirus: Barnet Council leader volunteers at distribution hub suppporting vulnerable

Barnet Council’s leader has been helping out at a distribution hub sending essential supplies to the borough’s most vulnerable residents.

Cllr Dan Thomas joined volunteers in the coronavirus relief effort by delivering household staples to residents, food banks and organisations for the vulnerable such as Homeless Action in Barnet.

The Essential Supplies Hub, where produce comes from the Felix Project and local restaurants, has so far delivered more than 100 parcels.

Cllr Thomas (Conservative, Finchley Church End) put in his first shift on Monday (April 6), saying: “These packages are going to those in our community who need them most – the elderly and the vulnerable.”

Barnet’s leader added: “These are challenging times for everyone, and I am proud of how the people of Barnet have stepped up to the challenge by supporting the community and charities, giving blood and importantly, by just staying at home.

“These small actions are making a real difference and saving lives.”

