Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: Barnet Council leader volunteers at distribution hub suppporting vulnerable

PUBLISHED: 07:00 12 April 2020

Barnet Council leader Dan Thomas at the Essential Supplies Hub. Picture: Barnet Council

Barnet Council leader Dan Thomas at the Essential Supplies Hub. Picture: Barnet Council

Barnet Council

Barnet Council’s leader has been helping out at a distribution hub sending essential supplies to the borough’s most vulnerable residents.

Cllr Dan Thomas joined volunteers in the coronavirus relief effort by delivering household staples to residents, food banks and organisations for the vulnerable such as Homeless Action in Barnet.

The Essential Supplies Hub, where produce comes from the Felix Project and local restaurants, has so far delivered more than 100 parcels.

Cllr Thomas (Conservative, Finchley Church End) put in his first shift on Monday (April 6), saying: “These packages are going to those in our community who need them most – the elderly and the vulnerable.”

Barnet’s leader added: “These are challenging times for everyone, and I am proud of how the people of Barnet have stepped up to the challenge by supporting the community and charities, giving blood and importantly, by just staying at home.

“These small actions are making a real difference and saving lives.”

For more information click here.

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Police under investigation over alleged failures to obey coronavirus distancing rules

Lawyers claim they were left at risk of coronavirus during visits to Wood Green police station. Picture: Archant.

Regent’s Park Cyclists attack ‘misrepresentations’ in row over coronavirus social distancing

Cyclists obeying social distancing rules in Regent's Park. Picture: Regent's Park Cyclists

Recovering from coronavirus – ‘It has been no picnic’

Journalist Rachel Roberts.

English Collective of Prostitutes: Sex workers won’t survive ‘hidden’ coronavirus crisis without government support

The English Collective of Prostitutes says Whitehall must step in to provide financial relief. Picture: English Collective of Prostitutes

Sir Keir Starmer: ‘My mum’s health battles have inspired me’

Sir Keir Starmer on the campaign trail in Lissenden Gardens, Gospel Oak. Picture: Polly Hancock.

Most Read

Police under investigation over alleged failures to obey coronavirus distancing rules

Lawyers claim they were left at risk of coronavirus during visits to Wood Green police station. Picture: Archant.

Regent’s Park Cyclists attack ‘misrepresentations’ in row over coronavirus social distancing

Cyclists obeying social distancing rules in Regent's Park. Picture: Regent's Park Cyclists

Recovering from coronavirus – ‘It has been no picnic’

Journalist Rachel Roberts.

English Collective of Prostitutes: Sex workers won’t survive ‘hidden’ coronavirus crisis without government support

The English Collective of Prostitutes says Whitehall must step in to provide financial relief. Picture: English Collective of Prostitutes

Sir Keir Starmer: ‘My mum’s health battles have inspired me’

Sir Keir Starmer on the campaign trail in Lissenden Gardens, Gospel Oak. Picture: Polly Hancock.

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge on Easter Sunday

Johanna Konta in action at the 2019 Wimbleon Championships

Coronavirus: Barnet Council leader volunteers at distribution hub suppporting vulnerable

Barnet Council leader Dan Thomas at the Essential Supplies Hub. Picture: Barnet Council

Coronavirus: Kentish Town’s The Secret Artist on painting the lockdown

Camden Lockdown by The Secret Artist.

Great Sporting Films: Goal!

(From left to right) Sean Pertwee, Michael Owen, Alessandro Nivola, Anna Friel, Alan Shearer and Kuno Becker at a film premiere for Goal!

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, April 11

England's Lucy Bronze during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup
Drive 24