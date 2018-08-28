Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Haringey Council proposes first council tax rise in nine years as government cuts rise to £122m

PUBLISHED: 10:19 24 December 2018

The Haringey Council elections taking place at Alexandra Palace with Labour and Lib Dems celebrating their wins

The Haringey Council elections taking place at Alexandra Palace with Labour and Lib Dems celebrating their wins

Archant

Haringey Council is looking to increase its council tax for the first time in nine years to help deal with increasing budget pressures.

Since 2010 the borough has had its government grant funding reduced by £122million, its workforce has been cut by 45 per cent and further tough choices loom on the horizon.

Leader Cllr Joseph Ejiofor and finance chief Cllr Pat Berryman need to find a further £19.6m to cut from the budget.

According to a paper put before recent scrutiny committee meetings at the council, among the savings will be getting rid of the “director of regeneration” post, using fewer consultants, and pursuing commercial debts from business tenants.

The council says it will still be looking to invest further cash in children’s and adults’ services, and a youth services programme.

The school meals pilot will also receive a funding boost.

The plans are being put to a public consultation that runs until January 20.

Cllr Ejiofor said: “Our borough – like most of the country – is facing huge financial challenges. Years of funding reductions by central government have forced us to make cuts and our workforce has been almost halved, at the same time as demand for our services continues to rise, in large part as a result of the government’s policy of austerity.

“Our priority will always be the needs of our residents and we are committed to protecting frontline services wherever we can, and ensuring the right support is there for those who need it most. But there are no easy decisions left to make.”

Residents can respond to the consultation at haringey.gov.uk/local-democracy/policies-and-strategies/your-haringey-your-future.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Mass brawl in Muswell Hill pub sees ‘glasses thrown, men grappling on the floor and people arming themselves with chairs’

The Mossy Well pub, in Muswell . Picture: Google Maps

Borough shut out Potters Bar to be number one at Christmas

A crowd at Haringey Borough's Coles Park (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Perfect plaster: Five top tips for painting new plaster

Thinking about replastering? Here's everything you need to know about creating wonderful walls

Six of the best for Spurs in Christmas cracker with Everton

Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli scores his side's second goal during the Premier League match against Everton at Goodison Park (pic: Peter Byrne/PA Images).

Why Camden Council says no to free Christmas parking: ‘There’s no benefit to traders’

Cllr Richard Wilson has campaigned for free parking at weekends in run up to Christmas in Haringey

Most Read

When will supermarkets close their doors on Christmas Eve in Suffolk and North Essex?

What time will your local supermarket close its doors on Christmas Eve?

Change for passengers travelling into London will come as a relief

Liverpool Street Station - the railway gateway to East Anglia. Picture: DAVID LAMMING

Suspected drug-driver tried to evade police - but turned into a cul-de-sac

The suspected drug-driver was stopped in Stowmarket after turning into a cul-de-sac. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

‘Essex Boys’ triple murder convictions to be challenged

Pam Whomes, of Finningham, says her son Jack did not commit the 'Essex Boys' murders Picture: SU ANDERSON

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Forest midfielder Bridcutt a ‘top target’

Ipswich Town have been linked with Nottingham Forest midfielder Liam Bridcutt. Photo: PA

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

UCS enjoy special day against Feltham team

Action from a previous meeting between UCS Old Boys' second XV and a team from HMP Feltham Young Offenders Institute (pic: Saracens Sport Foundation)

Sokratis backs Aubameyang for 30-goal haul

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (pic Nick Potts/PA)

Borough shut out Potters Bar to be number one at Christmas

A crowd at Haringey Borough's Coles Park (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Barnet Council launch Capita contracts public consultation

Hendon Town Hall, Barnet Council's HQ

Haringey Council proposes first council tax rise in nine years as government cuts rise to £122m

The Haringey Council elections taking place at Alexandra Palace with Labour and Lib Dems celebrating their wins
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists