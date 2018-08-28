Haringey Council proposes first council tax rise in nine years as government cuts rise to £122m

The Haringey Council elections taking place at Alexandra Palace with Labour and Lib Dems celebrating their wins Archant

Haringey Council is looking to increase its council tax for the first time in nine years to help deal with increasing budget pressures.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Since 2010 the borough has had its government grant funding reduced by £122million, its workforce has been cut by 45 per cent and further tough choices loom on the horizon.

Leader Cllr Joseph Ejiofor and finance chief Cllr Pat Berryman need to find a further £19.6m to cut from the budget.

According to a paper put before recent scrutiny committee meetings at the council, among the savings will be getting rid of the “director of regeneration” post, using fewer consultants, and pursuing commercial debts from business tenants.

The council says it will still be looking to invest further cash in children’s and adults’ services, and a youth services programme.

The school meals pilot will also receive a funding boost.

The plans are being put to a public consultation that runs until January 20.

Cllr Ejiofor said: “Our borough – like most of the country – is facing huge financial challenges. Years of funding reductions by central government have forced us to make cuts and our workforce has been almost halved, at the same time as demand for our services continues to rise, in large part as a result of the government’s policy of austerity.

“Our priority will always be the needs of our residents and we are committed to protecting frontline services wherever we can, and ensuring the right support is there for those who need it most. But there are no easy decisions left to make.”

Residents can respond to the consultation at haringey.gov.uk/local-democracy/policies-and-strategies/your-haringey-your-future.