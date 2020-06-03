Extend the eviction ban: Hornsey and Wood Green MP backs campaign to protect vulnerable tenants facing ‘ticking time bomb’ of homelessness

Catherine West MP says the government should give worried tenants "peace of mind". Picture: Polly Hancock Polly Hancock

Tenants struggling to financially survive during the coronavirus pandemic are facing a “cliff edge” and must not be kicked out of their homes, says the Hornsey and Wood Green MP.

Catherine West joined the Ham&High’s campaign calling on the government to extend the eviction ban which is set to expire on June 25.

The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan last week warned “many renters are just one pay cheque away from homelessness”.

Ms West told this newspaper: “Many people are still concerned about their incomes and their businesses and we are clearly not through the pandemic yet.

“The government should do the right thing, extend the ban on evictions, and give people peace of mind that despite their financial worries they will not be made homeless due to events they have no say over.

“I’ve already raised this with the government and I am deeply concerned about the cliff edge in just a few weeks’ time; it really is a ticking time bomb.”

On Tuesday (June 2), Hampstead and Kilburn MP Tulip Siddiq also called for an extension to the eviction ban for “at least six months” to prevent a “homelesness crisis”.