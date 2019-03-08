Hornsey and Wood Green MP Catherine West urges teens aged between 16 and 19 to apply for politics summer school

Joanna McCarthy and Hornsey and Wood Green MP Catherine West with attendee from last year's summer school, Bradley Roper. Picture: Catherine West MP Archant

Hornsey and Wood Green MP Catherine West is asking for politically engaged teenagers from her constituency to apply for her summer school.

The week of activities will include a day in the House of Parliament, a visit to City Hall and a talk from Haringey Council leader Cllr Joseph Ejiofor during a trip to the civic centre.

Anyone who lives or studies in the constituency and is aged between 16 and 19 can apply. It will take place between Monday July 15 and Friday July 19, but it will be called off if a General Election takes place.

Catherine West MP said: “With so much going on in Westminster at the moment, my summer school is a great opportunity to be at the heart of it all and learn how national, regional and local government works. I’d encourage anyone with an interest in politics to apply, particularly those who currently feel underrepresented in politics”

Anyone interested in applying should visit: http://www.tinyurl.com/CWSummerSchool