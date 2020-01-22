Search

Advanced search

'Our schools are facing an existential storm': Council education chief warns of worrying future

PUBLISHED: 08:00 23 January 2020

Cllr Angela Mason, Camden Council's cabinet member for education. Picture: Sam Volpe

Cllr Angela Mason, Camden Council's cabinet member for education. Picture: Sam Volpe

Archant

"I think schools are facing a real storm at the moment, an existential storm."

Camden Council's education chief Cllr Angela Mason didn't sugar-coat the worrying situation ahead for the borough's schools at the Crowndale Centre on Monday.

The Cantelowes councillor concluded a debate on "21st century education" by explaining local schools were under severe pressure and said: "We have a combination in Camden of real budgetary constraints, falling resources while need is increasing, falling school rolls and we also potential face quite significant changes in educational policy."

Fears for the future were echoed in the council chamber by Professor Christine Gilbert who runs Camden Learning, a "local partnership" between teachers and the town hall. Prof Gilbert - a former Ofsted chief inspector - said: "The issue about money is worrying. There's real fear in Camden and across London about what's going to happen in terms of school funding.

You may also want to watch:

"My worry is schools will look inward and not come out as much as they have been doing now. We have to try a number of things, some of which will fail. The pressure from the funding takes away risk."

Headteachers from four schools spoke in the debate, as did Camden youth MP Athian Akec, 17.

Robin Street, who runs UCL Academy, said: "All the answers about schools are about building partnerships. It's fundamental to the way in which schools need to be working."

Meanwhile, Nicholas John, head at Acland Burghley in Tufnell Park discussed "making sure that performance measures remain our ally and in no circumstances should these mean sacrificing children". He also spoke about the immense safeguarding challenge posed by the internet, adding: "It is one of the biggest threats to young people. It's an unusual issue because the children themselves have grown up in a way that the adults and teachers supporting them haven't."

Cllr Mason said the council had been hit by 24pc real terms reduction in education funding since 2010, and changes to pupil funding formulas are widely expected to see money channelled away from London.

Most Read

Muswell Hill teenager set Jewish man’s hair on fire in antisemitic attack

The 16-year-old was sentenced at Highbury Corner Youth Court. Picture: Archant

Man arrested over attempted murder after North Circular Road crash and woman’s ‘blood-curdling scream’

Police at the scene after a woman was 'struck by a car' after an altercation on the North Circular Road, NW11. Picture: David Nathan

Ally Pally bus crash: Man in hospital after collision with shuttle bus close to Alexandra Palace

A man was hit by a bus in Alexandra Palace Way. Picture: Sam Volpe

Highgate Monty Python star and ‘Renaissance comedian’ Terry Jones dies at 77 after dementia battle

Terry Jones attending the Anna Nicole Opera, at the Royal Opera House in Covent Garden. Picture: John Stillwell/PA Wire

60ft tree falls on Python Terry Jones’ home

Terry Jones with the fallen tree near his house in Highgate. Picture: Nigel Sutton

Most Read

Muswell Hill teenager set Jewish man’s hair on fire in antisemitic attack

The 16-year-old was sentenced at Highbury Corner Youth Court. Picture: Archant

Man arrested over attempted murder after North Circular Road crash and woman’s ‘blood-curdling scream’

Police at the scene after a woman was 'struck by a car' after an altercation on the North Circular Road, NW11. Picture: David Nathan

Ally Pally bus crash: Man in hospital after collision with shuttle bus close to Alexandra Palace

A man was hit by a bus in Alexandra Palace Way. Picture: Sam Volpe

Highgate Monty Python star and ‘Renaissance comedian’ Terry Jones dies at 77 after dementia battle

Terry Jones attending the Anna Nicole Opera, at the Royal Opera House in Covent Garden. Picture: John Stillwell/PA Wire

60ft tree falls on Python Terry Jones’ home

Terry Jones with the fallen tree near his house in Highgate. Picture: Nigel Sutton

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Table-tennis: Ho’s hopes ended by Spanish

Tin-Tin Ho in action in the women's team event at the Olympic qualifying tournament (pic RG/ITTF)

Baggaley bids for fourth World Ping Pong title

Andrew Baggaley is chasing another World Championship of Ping Pong title (pic Matchroom Multisport)

Spurs boss Mourinho insists Norwich win was an important result

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho gestures on the touchline during the Premier League match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Pic: Adam Davy/PA)

Editorial comment: Remember 1940s and fight hate

Antisemitic graffiti was sprayed on walls and doors in Hampstead on Saturday, December 28. Picture: IAN COHEN

Alli inspires Spurs to victory over Canaries

Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli (left) and Norwich City's Alexander Tettey battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Pic: Adam Davy/PA)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists