Camden launches cross-party review into names of public spaces

A cross-party review in Camden will reexamine the statues, monuments and place names around the borough.

Camden Council will kick start the working group in two weeks following nationwide calls to stop the celebration of racist people.

It will be chaired by Cllr Abdul Hai, cabinet member for young people and cohesion.

Council leader Georgia Gould said: “I myself feel very uncomfortable that certain figures are on a pedestal when what they stand for is so incompatible with our values and, in some cases, inextricably linked to racist brutal oppression.

“In Camden we have a history of honouring great activists and amazing individuals who dedicated their life to freeing others from oppression.”

She continued: “However, there are a few places in Camden whose names have troubling associations – and we need to have an urgent, informed and open discussion with our communities about changing these.”