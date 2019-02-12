Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Camden set to reject plans to bring leisure centres in-house amid council row

PUBLISHED: 18:42 20 February 2019 | UPDATED: 18:42 20 February 2019

Swiss Cottage Leisure Centre

Swiss Cottage Leisure Centre

Archant

Camden Council is tonight set to reject calls to bring leisure centre contracts back in house, with its cabinet instead expected to say an external provider should keep running them.

The issue has caused an internal row within the Labour group in the last few weeks, with some councillors keen for the council to run its own leisure facilities again.

The cabinet was due to approve plans to look for outside bidders to take on the contract to run its five centres in Swiss Cottage, Talacre, St Pancras, Covent Garden and Kentish Town.

According to cabinet papers, the option to bring the services back in house was looked at, but other councils they had examined required a subsidy to maintain service and “social value outcomes”.

The cabinet paper also said bringing it in house would mean Camden wouldn’t meet its medium-term financial strategy target of saving £1million a year.

The current 10-year deal with Greenwich Leisure Limited, which runs Better, ends in March 2020.

However, the disquiet about outsourcing was brought to the fore at a meeting of the Labour group in late January.

During the local elections last year, the council said it would look at taking back services where the option became available.

One of those who was present at January’s Labour group meeting expressed their dissatisfaction with “the lack of work that had been done on the options apart from the one put forward”.

They said: “This has been a missed opportunity, and it flies in the face of the manifesto. There’s a feeling that there wasn’t enough political will behind bringing it back-in house.”

It’s believed the Labour group meeting did back bringing some of the leisure centres’ internal services back in-house bit-by-bit, over the course of a contract.

The council will look to put a non-performance break clause into any deal. Cabinet member for culture and the environment, Jonathan Simpson, told a scrutiny committee on February 12 it would cost £30million over a decade for Camden to run the leisure centres itself.

He said: “[This is] a substantial pressure, given the austerity we’re facing and the commitments we’re making to safeguard our libraries and youth services, and protect the poorest from council tax. As a council, we are actively pursuing bringing services in-house where we can and, where this isn’t feasible, driving social value through our contracts.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Hampstead High Street’s Café Rouge to close within weeks

Café Rouge in Hampstead High Street. Picture: Google Maps

Highgate’s ‘gang of four’ member Bill Rodgers backs seven MPs quitting Labour to form The Independent Group

Lord Bill Rodgers at Lifeline's talk at Burgh House in 2013. Picture: Nigel Sutton

Eleven arrested as man dies in Euston hotel lobby after being stabbed

Euston Street. Picture: Google Maps

Four jailed for murdering Kentish Town teenager Lewis Blackman in Kensington

Lewis Blackman. Picture: Met Police

Village’s ‘safety fears’ amid rise in antisocial behaviour and graffiti

Graffiti around Belsize Village

Most Read

‘We are forgotten’ - cupcake and champagne café in Norwich to close

Pepe Ong and Tracey Watt started Cupcakes and Bubbles almost 3 years ago. They are having to close down due to the footfall and the increase of rates. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

‘People are saying they won’t come back’- fears over car park impact sparks council response

Issues over fines handed out at Miller's Walk Car Park in Fakenham have been discussed by the town council. Picture: Matthew Usher.

‘Heaven has another angel’ - Floral tributes to teenager killed in Norwich crash

Floral tributes left at scene of crash on Dereham Road where a woman in her late teens was killed. Picture Peter Walsh

This is when you can see the RAF Tornado flypast over Norfolk

Tornados will leave RAF Marham in Norfolk at approximately 1pm to embark on their flypast. Picture: Ian Burt

School girl, 13, suffers concussion and whiplash after unprovoked attack as she got off bus

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Arsenal boss Emery tells Ozil to earn his place

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil in action during the training session at London Colney (pic Bradley Collyer/PA)

Injury to Adams postpones world title fight

Former Haringey Police amateur Nicola Adams (pic: John Walton/PA)

Highgate win battle of the Albions to reach cup final

Highgate Albion's first-team face the camera (pic: John Eager).

Morgan vows to play it his way after Cook backs England for World Cup

England's Eoin Morgan (pic: Anthony Devlin/PA)

Hills and Schillaci pleased with Spurs’ showing in Women’s FA Cup

Tottenham Hotspur Ladies' Bianca Baptiste with Manchester City Women ace Steph Houghton (pic: Wu's Photography).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists