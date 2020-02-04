Camden Council's new ward boundaries released - and Highgate will no longer be split

From 2020, Camden will have an extra councillor after the Local Government Boundary Commission (LGBCE) released its final recommendations for redrawing the borough's ward patterns.

There have only been a few changes to the last set of draft plans the LGBCE put out to consultation in October last year.

These include reverting back to a three-member ward in Highgate and Dartmouth Park - rather than creating a single-member ward in Highgate.

In response to anger during public consultation around that issue, the LGBCE said it "accepted that its previous proposal a two-councillor ward alongside a one-councillor ward would have divided local communities".

Plans to have a border between Fortune Green and Kilburn wards along the Jubilee line have also been dropped after concerns this would have split the MILAM (Maygrove, Iverson, Loveridge, Ariel and Medley Roads) Residents' Association across wards.

The changes will now need to be approved by parliament.