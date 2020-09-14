Camden Council commits to tackling climate change as part of constitution

Camden Council has altered its constitution to incorporate “environmental stewardship” in a commitment to tackle climate change.

The town hall has enshrined in its constitution the responsibility to protect the environment and to ensure “resilience to climate change in recognition of the declared climate emergency”.

The move, ratified by the town hall on September 7, arose out of Camden’s citizens’ assembly on the climate crisis held last summer – the first of its kind in the UK.

Writing for the Ham&High letters page this week, Camden Council’s environment lead, Cllr Adam Harrison, said: “Naturally, the task is a shared endeavour in which we need everyone in Camden - residents, businesses, local institutions - to change how we travel, heat our homes and buildings, and consume.

“Only if we do this will we start to make the difference needed to halt the dangerous overheating of the Earth’s atmosphere.”

Extinction Rebellion Camden and Climate Emergency Camden called the constitutional change a “historic moment”.