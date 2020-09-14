Camden Council leader Georgia Gould elected chair of London Councils

Cllr Georgia Gould replaces Southwark Council’s leader Peter John. Picture: PA/Lauren Hurley PA/Lauren Hurley

Camden Council’s leader Georgia Gould has been elected as the new chair of London Councils.

Cllr Gould replaces Southwark Council’s leader Peter John as chair of London Councils, which represents the 32 London boroughs and the City of London Corporation.

Camden Council’s leader tweeted on Friday: “Very proud to be elected as Peter’s successor as London Council’s Chair.

“Huge shoes to fill as Peter John has led us brilliantly through this difficult time.

“Looking forward to working with Sadiq Khan (the Mayor of London), Darren Rodwell (the new deputy chair of London Councils) and all of London’s amazing leaders to deliver for our great city.”

Peter John congratulated Cllr Gould and said she and London Councils’ new deputy leader Darren Rodwell would “provide the leadership London’s boroughs need”.

The changes to London Councils’ top team will be confirmed at its leaders’ committee on October 13.