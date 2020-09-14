Search

Advanced search

Camden Council leader Georgia Gould elected chair of London Councils

PUBLISHED: 16:19 14 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:23 14 September 2020

Cllr Georgia Gould replaces Southwark Council’s leader Peter John. Picture: PA/Lauren Hurley

Cllr Georgia Gould replaces Southwark Council’s leader Peter John. Picture: PA/Lauren Hurley

PA/Lauren Hurley

Camden Council’s leader Georgia Gould has been elected as the new chair of London Councils.

Cllr Gould replaces Southwark Council’s leader Peter John as chair of London Councils, which represents the 32 London boroughs and the City of London Corporation.

Camden Council’s leader tweeted on Friday: “Very proud to be elected as Peter’s successor as London Council’s Chair.

You may also want to watch:

“Huge shoes to fill as Peter John has led us brilliantly through this difficult time.

“Looking forward to working with Sadiq Khan (the Mayor of London), Darren Rodwell (the new deputy chair of London Councils) and all of London’s amazing leaders to deliver for our great city.”

Peter John congratulated Cllr Gould and said she and London Councils’ new deputy leader Darren Rodwell would “provide the leadership London’s boroughs need”.

The changes to London Councils’ top team will be confirmed at its leaders’ committee on October 13.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Regent’s Park dog attack: Elderly couple ‘nervous leaving the house’ after ‘racially-aggravated assault’

Regent's Park

Crouch End estate agent ‘celebrating’ rising Muswell Hill rents during pandemic apologises

Reliable Homes took down the original video and its follow-up apology after a strong backlash. Picture: Google Maps

£20k reward offered for information about the disappearance of Lana Purcell

John Purcell, 61, and Megan Purcell, 15, the father and daughter of Lana Purcell, at the launch of a fresh appeal and a £20,000 reward for information. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA

Opponent’s antisemitic comments leave Belsize councillor in line to be Lib Dem mayoral candidate

Cllr Luisa Porritt. Picture: Emilie Gomez

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe says there is ‘no escape’ after new trial is postponed in Iran

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe told her husband: “People tell me to calm down. You don’t understand what it is like. Nothing is calm.” Picture: Free Nazanin

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Regent’s Park dog attack: Elderly couple ‘nervous leaving the house’ after ‘racially-aggravated assault’

Regent's Park

Crouch End estate agent ‘celebrating’ rising Muswell Hill rents during pandemic apologises

Reliable Homes took down the original video and its follow-up apology after a strong backlash. Picture: Google Maps

£20k reward offered for information about the disappearance of Lana Purcell

John Purcell, 61, and Megan Purcell, 15, the father and daughter of Lana Purcell, at the launch of a fresh appeal and a £20,000 reward for information. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA

Opponent’s antisemitic comments leave Belsize councillor in line to be Lib Dem mayoral candidate

Cllr Luisa Porritt. Picture: Emilie Gomez

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe says there is ‘no escape’ after new trial is postponed in Iran

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe told her husband: “People tell me to calm down. You don’t understand what it is like. Nothing is calm.” Picture: Free Nazanin

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Camden Council leader Georgia Gould elected chair of London Councils

Cllr Georgia Gould replaces Southwark Council’s leader Peter John. Picture: PA/Lauren Hurley

£20k reward offered for information about the disappearance of Lana Purcell

John Purcell, 61, and Megan Purcell, 15, the father and daughter of Lana Purcell, at the launch of a fresh appeal and a £20,000 reward for information. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA

Camden Council commits to tackling climate change as part of constitution

Camden will set up a citizens’ panel for residents to scrutinise its actions on decarbonisation. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA

Handmade in Highgate Late Summer Show

Handmade in Highgate 2020 showcases many local craftspeople and designers

Opponent’s antisemitic comments leave Belsize councillor in line to be Lib Dem mayoral candidate

Cllr Luisa Porritt. Picture: Emilie Gomez